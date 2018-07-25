Giants CB Sam Beal out for Season with Shoulder Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

Western Michigan defensive back Sam Beal looks to the sideline in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Akron on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Akron, Ohio. Western Michigan won 41-0. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer/Associated Press

The New York Giants secondary took a hit on the first day of training camp when cornerback Sam Beal was ruled out for the 2018 season. 

Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, Beal will miss the season after suffering a shoulder injury. 

Beal was taken by the Giants in the third round of the NFL's supplemental draft earlier in July. The 21-year-old originally announced he was returning to Western Michigan for his senior season in 2018 before changing course in June.

During his pro day workout in front of NFL scouts, Beal showed tremendous potentialwith a 40-yard dash time of 4.4 seconds and a 10'6" broad jump. 

Among participants at the 2018 NFL scouting combine, only seven defensive backs had a better 40 time and six had a better broad jump.

Beal was going to enter training camp competing for snaps as New York's nickel cornerback. The Giants will likely use veteran William Gay, who signed with the team as a free agent in April, in that role this season. 

Related

    Could Giants Turn Back to DRC Without Sam Beal?

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Could Giants Turn Back to DRC Without Sam Beal?

    John Fennelly
    via Giants Wire

    Aaron Donald Holding Out Amid Contract Talks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Aaron Donald Holding Out Amid Contract Talks

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Dorsey Says Browns Are Thinking About Dez 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dorsey Says Browns Are Thinking About Dez 👀

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Jim Kelly Has 'No Evidence of Cancer' After Latest Scan

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jim Kelly Has 'No Evidence of Cancer' After Latest Scan

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report