Giants CB Sam Beal out for Season with Shoulder Injury

David Dermer/Associated Press

The New York Giants secondary took a hit on the first day of training camp when cornerback Sam Beal was ruled out for the 2018 season.

Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, Beal will miss the season after suffering a shoulder injury.

Beal was taken by the Giants in the third round of the NFL's supplemental draft earlier in July. The 21-year-old originally announced he was returning to Western Michigan for his senior season in 2018 before changing course in June.

During his pro day workout in front of NFL scouts, Beal showed tremendous potentialwith a 40-yard dash time of 4.4 seconds and a 10'6" broad jump.

Among participants at the 2018 NFL scouting combine, only seven defensive backs had a better 40 time and six had a better broad jump.

Beal was going to enter training camp competing for snaps as New York's nickel cornerback. The Giants will likely use veteran William Gay, who signed with the team as a free agent in April, in that role this season.