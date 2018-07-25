Cowboys Rumors: David Irving at Rehab Facility, Will Miss Start of Training Camp

Gus Ruelas/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving won't be with the team when training camp opens on Thursday.

Per Jean-Jacques Taylor of NBC Dallas-Fort Worth Sports, Irving will miss the start of camp while at a rehab facility.

The NFL announced in June that Irving had been suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season after violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

Irving was also suspended for the Cowboys' first four games in 2017 for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing drugs.

After going undrafted out of Iowa in 2015, Irving signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was signed to their practice squad ahead of the regular season before the Cowboys added him in September 2015.

Irving is eligible to return to the Cowboys after their Sept. 30 game against the Detroit Lions.