Ex-Colts, Ravens WR Kamar Aiken Signs Contract with Eagles

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Chris Smith (94) tackles Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Kamar Aiken (17) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed wide receiver Kamar Aiken, according to DEC Management

According to Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com, Aiken is signing a one-year minimum deal with the Eagles.

Aiken, 29, appeared in 15 games for the Indianapolis Colts last season, making 15 receptions for 133 yards. In stints with the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and Colts, Aiken has registered 143 receptions, 1,672 yards and nine touchdowns.

A good chunk of that production came during his career season in 2015 with the Ravens, when Aiken caught 75 passes for 944 yards and five scores.

In Philadelphia, Aiken will likely compete for the fifth receiver spot.

Alshon Jeffery and Mike Wallace are the favorites to start out wide, while Nelson Agholor emerged as a dangerous slot receiver last season. Second-year receiver Mack Hollins will make the team as another deep threat, leaving players like Aiken, Markus Wheaton, Shelton GibsonGreg Ward Jr. and Bryce Treggs to battle for spots on the depth chart.

Related

    Jim Kelly Has 'No Evidence of Cancer' After Latest Scan

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jim Kelly Has 'No Evidence of Cancer' After Latest Scan

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Takeaways: Eagles Add Another Ravens WR

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Takeaways: Eagles Add Another Ravens WR

    Liam Jenkins
    via Philly Sports Network

    Gruden: If I Can't Get It Done, I Won't Take Raiders' Money

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gruden: If I Can't Get It Done, I Won't Take Raiders' Money

    Jarrett Bell
    via USA TODAY

    Gurley Told Saquon the NFL Will Be 'Easier Than College' 🤔

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gurley Told Saquon the NFL Will Be 'Easier Than College' 🤔

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report