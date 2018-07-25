Ex-Colts, Ravens WR Kamar Aiken Signs Contract with Eagles

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed wide receiver Kamar Aiken, according to DEC Management.

According to of NJ.com, Aiken is signing a one-year minimum deal with the Eagles.

Aiken, 29, appeared in 15 games for the Indianapolis Colts last season, making 15 receptions for 133 yards. In stints with the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and Colts, Aiken has registered 143 receptions, 1,672 yards and nine touchdowns.

A good chunk of that production came during his career season in 2015 with the Ravens, when Aiken caught 75 passes for 944 yards and five scores.

In Philadelphia, Aiken will likely compete for the fifth receiver spot.

Alshon Jeffery and Mike Wallace are the favorites to start out wide, while Nelson Agholor emerged as a dangerous slot receiver last season. Second-year receiver Mack Hollins will make the team as another deep threat, leaving players like Aiken, Markus Wheaton, Shelton Gibson, Greg Ward Jr. and Bryce Treggs to battle for spots on the depth chart.