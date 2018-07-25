Benjamin Pavard's Volley Voted 2018 World Cup Goal of the Tournament

Benjamin Pavard's Volley Voted 2018 World Cup Goal of the TournamentJuly 25, 2018
Benjamin Pavard's stunning volley to help eventual champions France beat Argentina 4-3 in the last 16 has been voted the best goal of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on Tuesday:
🚀🇫🇷OFFICIAL: @BenPavard28's stunning goal for @FrenchTeam v Argentina has been chosen as the @Hyundai_Global #WorldCup Goal of the Tournament! https://t.co/U0WEmz7dOM https://t.co/BnsbNWoCKI
The terrific technique Pavard used when thumping home his wonder strike was typical of the skill the accomplished, versatile right-back displayed throughout the tournament as one of its breakthrough talents.
He's joined a select group of previous winners:
The World Cup Goal of the Tournament winners since it was introduced in 2006: 🇦🇷 Maxi Rodríguez (2006) 🇺🇾 Diego Forlan (2010) 🇨🇴 James Rodríguez (2014) 🇫🇷 Benjamin Pavard (2018) What a list. 😍 https://t.co/QjTbIaog1A
Meanwhile, some still can't believe other strikes were even considered:
Benjamin Pavard has won the official goal of the 2018 World Cup award... Rightly deserved. Still can't believe BBC gave it to Chadli! 😂 https://t.co/dVnRjaWJPB
As Pavard noted at the time, per BBC Sport's Richard Conway, the blistering hit was an ode to spontaneous improvisation:
Pavard's sublime strike for France against Argentina now officially best goal of the World Cup following fan vote. "I didn’t think it over, and when it went in I just felt so happy.” Me too, Benjamin. Me too. https://t.co/ymNqp8gR8P
The goal helped set Les Bleus on a path to the trophy the nation claimed for a second time following a 4-2 win over Croatia in the final. Pavard started six matches, including the final, and has been heavily linked with a move from Vfb Stuttgart to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, per Goal's Ryan Benson.
This accolade is one more reason Europe's biggest clubs are sure to stay interested in this rising star.
