Benjamin Pavard's Volley Voted 2018 World Cup Goal of the Tournament

SAEED KHAN/Getty Images

Benjamin Pavard's stunning volley to help eventual champions France beat Argentina 4-3 in the last 16 has been voted the best goal of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on Tuesday:

The terrific technique Pavard used when thumping home his wonder strike was typical of the skill the accomplished, versatile right-back displayed throughout the tournament as one of its breakthrough talents.

He's joined a select group of previous winners:

Meanwhile, some still can't believe other strikes were even considered:

As Pavard noted at the time, per BBC Sport's Richard Conway, the blistering hit was an ode to spontaneous improvisation:

The goal helped set Les Bleus on a path to the trophy the nation claimed for a second time following a 4-2 win over Croatia in the final. Pavard started six matches, including the final, and has been heavily linked with a move from Vfb Stuttgart to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, per Goal's Ryan Benson.

This accolade is one more reason Europe's biggest clubs are sure to stay interested in this rising star.