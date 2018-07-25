Todd Gurley Told Saquon Barkley the NFL Will Probably Be 'Easier Than College'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

FILE - In this Monday, June 4, 2018, file photo, New York Giants' Saquon Barkley warms-up during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in East Rutherford, N.J. Speed, power, quickness, smarts, good hands. The Penn State product and No. 2 pick overall in the draft has it all. What he needs is knowledge. He has to learn a new playbook for coach Pat Shurmur and then pick up all the little adjustments that turn a college star into one of the NFL’s elite. And it has to be done in roughly four months. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley said he told New York Giants rookie rusher Saquon Barkley the NFL is "probably going to be a lot easier than college."

On Tuesday, Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire provided comments from Gurley, who's worked out with the second overall pick in the 2018 draft throughout the offseason.

"I told him the NFL is probably going to be a lot easier than college. As far as the schedule, the pound and ground on your body," he said. "Just enjoy it. He's been doing such a great job his whole life. He's just a great person, too, so he's way above his years. He loves the game, so it's good to see a person like that."

                            

