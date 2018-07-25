Todd Gurley Told Saquon Barkley the NFL Will Probably Be 'Easier Than College'

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley said he told New York Giants rookie rusher Saquon Barkley the NFL is "probably going to be a lot easier than college."

On Tuesday, Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire provided comments from Gurley, who's worked out with the second overall pick in the 2018 draft throughout the offseason.

"I told him the NFL is probably going to be a lot easier than college. As far as the schedule, the pound and ground on your body," he said. "Just enjoy it. He's been doing such a great job his whole life. He's just a great person, too, so he's way above his years. He loves the game, so it's good to see a person like that."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.