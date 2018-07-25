Kylian Mbappe Played 2018 World Cup Final, Semi-Final with Back Injury

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe has revealed he played with a back injury in both the semi-finals and final as France won the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia earlier this month.

The 19-year-old scored as Les Bleus beat Croatia 4-2 in the final, and he said the team and coaching staff kept his injury a secret on purpose, per France Football (h/t The Independent): "It was essential not to alert our opponents, otherwise they could have taken advantage of that and targeted this sensitive area. That's the reason why with the staff and the players we kept it hidden, even for the final."

Mbappe explained that he displaced three vertebrae in his back three days ahead of France's 1-0 last-four defeat of Belgium, in which he played 90 minutes.

Five days later, in the final in Moscow, the Paris Saint-Germain star netted the fourth of France's goals, which effectively wrapped up the trophy for Didier Deschamps's side.

Mbappe was subsequently crowned with the Best Young Player award for the tournament after netting four times and matching the legendary Pele with his goal in the final:

He showed no signs of his back injury, with his pace proving a constant threat to Croatia's defence as France claimed their second World Cup.