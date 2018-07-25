Real Madrid Reportedly Want Edinson Cavani as Cristiano Ronaldo Replacement

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a possible move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, as they seek to replace the goals of Cristiano Ronaldo next season.

Ronaldo, Madrid's all-time top goalscorer, left Los Blancos to join Juventus earlier this summer, and Los Blancos have yet to sign a big-name replacement for the prolific Portuguese.

According to Marco Ruiz of AS, the Uruguay international is being considered as a possible option at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"It might be an open goal for Real Madrid too as the Uruguayan is receptive to the move," said Ruiz. "A move to the Bernabeu is a dream not yet realised by Cavani, and he would be willing to sign a two or three-year deal in order to finish his career playing in Spain's capital."

Ruiz added that Cavani is a popular man at the Parc des Princes, and while he may want to move to the Spanish capital, he is not likely to agitate for it. PSG would reportedly be willing to sell the Uruguayan for less than €100 million (£89 million).

Last season Cavani was one of the most deadly players in European football:

The links to Cavani mean Madrid have now been rumoured to be interested in all of PSG's starting trio. Los Blancos have issued statements during the summer in relation to both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, denying they want to sign either.

Of the three players it's Cavani who is the man that appears the most likely to make way. While he's still an excellent forward, his fellow attackers both arrived in lucrative deals a year ago and each have superior longevity to the PSG No. 9, who is now 31 years old.

With that in mind, PSG may be open to cashing in. Spanish football journalist Colin Millar believes it's a deal that would make sense for all parties:

While he's certainly not in Ronaldo's calibre, Cavani is also a poacher in the penalty area. With the likes of Isco, Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio in support, he'd get plenty of opportunities.

The big issue for Cavani, especially compared to someone like Ronaldo, is that he can occasionally be profligate in front of goal, as we can see:

Having spent five years at PSG and helped the team dominate French football, Cavani would surely relish the chance of a fresh start elsewhere, especially if he can get one at a club as illustrious as Real Madrid.

It's impossible for Los Blancos to replace Ronaldo in this window, regardless of who they purchase. But Cavani may just represent a decent short-term option to ensure the goals keep flowing in the Spanish capital.