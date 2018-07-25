WWE Rumors: Nikki Bella Looking to Move out of John Cena's House in San Diego

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Nikki Bella is reportedly looking to move out of a shared home with fellow WWE Superstar John Cena and into her own house in the San Diego area after their breakup.

On Wednesday, TMZ Sports reported Bella is seeking more independence to "figure herself out" amid the couple's turmoil.

The two-time Divas champion ended her engagement to Cena in April, one year after the WWE legend publicly proposed to her during WrestleMania 33.

Although the couple dated for five years before getting engaged, Cena's unwillingness to have children was a point of disagreement during the relationship, which the reality show Total Bellas on the E! Network spotlighted.

In June, the leader of the Cenation told TMZ Sports his stance on the issue had changed.

"I would love to be a dad," Cena said. "... And I realize very much that I have been steadfast in saying that I don't want children."

When asked why his feelings on the subject changed, he added: "Because I dedicated my life to my work, and now I'm realizing that there is life and life exists and it's beautiful and I think part of that is being a parent."

The status of his relationship with Bella is unclear, though.