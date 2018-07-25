Everton Reportedly Step Up Interest in Barcelona Duo Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Everton have reportedly stepped up their interest in Barcelona defenders Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina.

According to Alan Myers of Sky Sports, the Toffees have intensified their interest in the pair as new manager Marco Silva seeks to improve his options at the back:

It's been reported by Lluis Miguelsanz of Sport that Everton have representatives in Barcelona to try to wrap up a deal for Digne quickly, with a transfer likely to go ahead for around €16 million (£14 million).

"Digne is ready to sign for Everton because he wants more regular playing time," said Miguelsanz. "Digne has travelled with his Barcelona team-mates to the United States despite knowing a transfer is close to being completed."