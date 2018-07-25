Everton Reportedly Step Up Interest in Barcelona Duo Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina

Everton Reportedly Step Up Interest in Barcelona Duo Lucas Digne and Yerry MinaJuly 25, 2018
Everton have reportedly stepped up their interest in Barcelona defenders Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina.
According to Alan Myers of Sky Sports, the Toffees have intensified their interest in the pair as new manager Marco Silva seeks to improve his options at the back:
Sky Sources in Spain: Everton have stepped up their efforts to secure the double signing of Barcelona defenders Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina. Everton are in the market for a left back and centre half and the two Barcelona players have been targeted by the Blues
It's been reported by Lluis Miguelsanz of Sport that Everton have representatives in Barcelona to try to wrap up a deal for Digne quickly, with a transfer likely to go ahead for around €16 million (£14 million).
"Digne is ready to sign for Everton because he wants more regular playing time," said Miguelsanz. "Digne has travelled with his Barcelona team-mates to the United States despite knowing a transfer is close to being completed."
