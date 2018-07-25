Everton Reportedly Step Up Interest in Barcelona Duo Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 09: Lucas Digne of FC Barcelona in action during the La Liga 2017-18 match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal CF at Camp Nou on May 09 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Power Sport Images/Getty Images)
Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Everton have reportedly stepped up their interest in Barcelona defenders Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina.

According to Alan Myers of Sky Sports, the Toffees have intensified their interest in the pair as new manager Marco Silva seeks to improve his options at the back:

It's been reported by Lluis Miguelsanz of Sport that Everton have representatives in Barcelona to try to wrap up a deal for Digne quickly, with a transfer likely to go ahead for around €16 million (£14 million).

"Digne is ready to sign for Everton because he wants more regular playing time," said Miguelsanz. "Digne has travelled with his Barcelona team-mates to the United States despite knowing a transfer is close to being completed."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

