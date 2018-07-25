Manchester United Reportedly Start Talks with Ante Rebic's Agent over Transfer

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with the agent of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Ante Rebic over a possible transfer.

According to Sport Bild, the Red Devils are keen to secure the Croatia international, as relayed by Goal's Ronan Murphy:

It was reported on Tuesday by Miguel Delaney of The Independent that United were eyeing the 24-year-old as an alternative for Chelsea winger Willian or Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic—the latter is said to be valued at a staggering £80 million by his current club.

"Any pursuit would not quite be as complicated as other targets, since there is now a feeling [Rebic] could do with a step-up from Eintracht Frankfurt, though United could face competition from Bayern Munich were they to eventually make a move," Delaney said.