Manchester United Reportedly Start Talks with Ante Rebic's Agent over Transfer

Manchester United Reportedly Start Talks with Ante Rebic's Agent over TransferJuly 25, 2018
Manchester United have reportedly made contact with the agent of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Ante Rebic over a possible transfer.
According to Sport Bild, the Red Devils are keen to secure the Croatia international, as relayed by Goal's Ronan Murphy:
Ronan Murphy @swearimnotpaul
Man Utd have contacted Ante Rebic's agent about a possible transfer, according to Sport Bild. Eintracht Frankfurt are looking for €50m+. #MUFC #SGE
It was reported on Tuesday by Miguel Delaney of The Independent that United were eyeing the 24-year-old as an alternative for Chelsea winger Willian or Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic—the latter is said to be valued at a staggering £80 million by his current club.
"Any pursuit would not quite be as complicated as other targets, since there is now a feeling [Rebic] could do with a step-up from Eintracht Frankfurt, though United could face competition from Bayern Munich were they to eventually make a move," Delaney said.
