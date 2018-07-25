Atletico Madrid Announce Signing of Gelson Martins on 5-Year Contract

VASILY MAXIMOV/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid have confirmed the signing of Gelson Martins on a five-year contract until the summer of 2023.

Los Rojiblancos announced Martins as a free transfer after he was one of the stars to terminate their contracts with former club Sporting CP following an attack from fans at a training complex, per the Guardian's Ed Aarons.

Football Espana referred to recent reports suggesting Sporting were confident of securing a €45 million (£40 million) fee for their player, who was linked with a series of major European clubs following the fallout in Lisbon.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.