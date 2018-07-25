Manchester United Transfer News: Bayern Munich Rule out Thiago Alcantara Exit

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 19: Thiago Alcantara of Muenchen looks on during the DFB Cup final between Bayern Muenchen and Eintracht Frankfurt at Olympiastadion on May 19, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has dismissed speculation linking Manchester United target Thiago Alcantara with an exit and said the club have "never once" thought about selling their star. 

There have been suggestions this summer that Thiago would be permitted to leave the Allianz Arena, but Rummenigge told Abendzeitung (h/t Goal) that won't be the case: "Thiago is an important player for us, and we have never once articulated the thought that he should leave the club. There has never been anything to the story whatsoever."

The report also mentioned Manchester City have been admirers of the Spain international, though the Citizens ruled themselves out of the race earlier this summer.

        

