Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Won't Attend USA Basketball Minicamp

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard will reportedly skip this week's USA Basketball minicamp in Las Vegas, according to a Tuesday report by ESPN.com's Chris Haynes.

Leonard will instead "use time to prepare for [a] transition to [his] new team" after the San Antonio Spurs traded him to the Toronto Raptors last week.

Conversely, San Antonio Spurs shooting guard DeMar DeRozan—the other centerpiece in last week's blockbuster—is "expected" to be in Las Vegas when the camp opens Wednesday, according to USA Today's Sam Amick.

Prior to the deal, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported Leonard was "seriously considering" attending the camp, which will be run by Spurs and Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich.

Citing sources, ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst reported earlier Tuesday that Leonard passed his physical with the Raptors to formally put a bow on the trade.

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James have also opted to skip this week's program in Sin City, per Haynes and ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin.