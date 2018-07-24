Samoa Joe Attacks AJ Styles, Signs Contract for WWE SummerSlam 2018 Match

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Samoa Joe has inserted himself into the WWE Championship match for SummerSlam.

SmackDown Live general manager Paige was waiting to announce AJ Styles' challenger for the world title when she had to deal with a minor diversion involving James Ellsworth. As she was helping escort Ellsworth out of the building, Joe snuck up behind Styles and locked him in the Coquina Clutch.

Joe punctuated his attack by signing his name on the SummerSlam contract:

Joe and Styles crossed paths numerous times during their time in TNA, but their matchup at SummerSlam still feels relatively fresh.

They haven't wrestled one another in WWE, and the present-day Styles is far different than the version who lit up the Impact Zone.

Styles is fresh off a massively underwhelming feud with Shinsuke Nakamura. The pair couldn't recreate the magic they displayed in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. For that reason, fans may feel cautiously optimistic about a Styles-Joe rivalry heading into SummerSlam.

However, this should be a slightly different situation. Joe has arguably acclimated better than Nakamura to the WWE style of wrestling, and giving him a world title shot is the perfect way to establish him as the monster heel of SmackDown Live.