Creating the Ultimate Men's WWE Superstar from Today's Roster

Last week, we looked at what it takes to make the ideal women's wrestler in WWE and what elements are necessary to build that Frankenstein's monster of a performer.

As a follow-up to that piece, it's time to turn our sights to the male Superstars and create an assessment for how to create the perfect wrestler out of them, too, assembling the parts one step at a time.

The Look



Plenty of people in all shapes and sizes have gotten over in WWE. There is always room for a small guy to be the underdog like Rey Mysterio, as well as titans like Big Show and Vader to assert their dominance.

The average size of WWE champions over the years is 6'3" and 269 pounds, which would be our target to hit, but those numbers aren't all that is important.

The ideal Superstar has to balance looking like a legitimate tough guy with being visually appealing.

Monsters like Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar are some of the most imposing figures in WWE today, exhibiting great power and strength, but nobody swoons over beasts like Erick Rowan.

Instead, they hoot and holler for guys like Roman Reigns, who happens to be 6'3" and 265 pounds with quite a bit of charm and sex appeal.

There are plenty who fit these qualifications. NXT's EC3 has a body chiseled out of stone, and Tino Sabbatelli looks like a million bucks.

John Cena is a perfect example of having movie-star good looks with lots of muscles to show off, making him supremely marketable. His look may be bland, but it's inoffensive, so it's easy for the masses to digest.

Bobby Lashley is another person who is jacked and looks like an action figure, but he can put on a suit and do media interviews without looking out of place.

But one person who may have an edge over everyone else is Randy Orton, who has perpetually been a textbook blank canvas for what a professional wrestler should strive to look like for nearly all of his career.

His physique has yet to diminish, he looks tough and dangerous, lean but muscular, has a swagger that many find appealing and he cleans up well, making him perhaps the best baseline to copy for looks.

The Personality



A wrestler's physical appearance is seconded by how that visual is presented to the audience so the viewer can connect and engage with them.

This happens through their character and their ability to project something interesting that fans want to watch beyond just pure sight.

Someone like Apollo Crews has a great look, but he struggles with promos, so he's never been able to get a solid push. The same goes for Finn Balor, who has noticeable abs but is lower on the totem pole because he lacks the gift of gab.

The Miz is so comfortable on the mic that he's been one of the major figureheads of the company for years. He's a natural with undeniable charisma who sells his character every time he performs, similar to Cena, The Rock and others with that "it factor."

He manages to get a reaction out of the crowd every time. Fans adore him because of how entertaining he is to watch as an arrogant, cowardly, brutally honest heel. They boo him, which means he's doing his job.

When building the most well-rounded Superstar, you need someone who has this high level of talent on the microphone and a character that is simple enough to allow them flexibility to do a wide variety of things to keep it interesting.

Someone like Bray Wyatt has a neat character, but he can seemingly only cut the same nonsensical promo of poetic ramblings.

R-Truth is absent-minded, but that's only good for a goof, which is the problem with someone like Heath Slater, too.

The New Day and Matt Hardy have character, but they aren't supposed to be taken as the most serious of the bunch, whereas someone like Samoa Joe is almost too serious to ever have any fun.

Insufferable heels like TJP and Lio Rush are perfect for their positions, but in an ideal situation, you're looking for someone who can walk the thin line between lots of roles. Someone who is comedic, but serious. Threatening, but not a killer.

Dean Ambrose has managed to be both cool as a hero and an evil, dangerous lunatic, making him a prime candidate as far as character goes.

However, a special shoutout has to go to Kevin Owens, who manages to be a cocky prizefighter capable of winning any match who also retreats from battles sometimes because he's cowardly, too smart or simply because he's a lovable jerk.

If Owens had been a babyface for more than one day of his WWE career, he would be perhaps the most worthwhile template to draw from.

The Ring Skills



Having a strong bark is one thing, but having the bite to go along with it is a necessity because at some point the soap opera has to end and the bell needs to ring.

WWE has no shortage of fantastic performers between the ropes, especially when looking at the people who don't get as much of the spotlight because they lack the look or personality, such as Chad Gable.

Obviously, Daniel Bryan comes to mind as a candidate who understands how to mix pacing, psychology and adrenaline with flashy maneuvers.

Dolph Ziggler isn't fully up to the standards he used to set, but if properly motivated, he can still put on a clinic, so his name has to be in the discussion, too.

People who don't watch 205 Live are missing out on some of the best in-ring talents, with notable standouts like Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali, Drew Gulak and Buddy Murphy.

But the three men on equal footing right now as the top of their respective brands are Seth Rollins on Raw, AJ Styles on SmackDown and Johnny Gargano on NXT.

They are exemplary models of quality performers in the ring who all have to be thrown into the concoction for our perfect Superstar, as they can work well with anybody and make their brands a playground.

Rollins is having the best in-ring run of his career, Styles is building a Hall of Fame-worthy legacy in a short amount of time, and Gargano has essentially become the new underdog champion of the people.

All three are exactly what the ultimate male wrestler in WWE would need to mimic in terms of ring skills.

The Reliability

All too often, someone's enormous potential is ruined by outside factors, with health being the utmost concern.

Injuries robbed us of more years of Bryan's Yes Movement and forced legends like Edge to retire earlier than we would have hoped.

The perfect wrestler would have no nagging ailments, neck issues, or anything else that could be problematic from years of wear and tear.

For longevity's sake, cutting down those years of in-ring action requires a younger body to work with, as they heal better and faster by having less miles on them.

Technically speaking, former Raw tag team champion Nicholas has everybody beat in the age department, but the best realistic example is Tyler Bate at 21 years old.

He and others around his age bracket like Noam Dar and Pete Dunne have proved they can quickly absorb lots of knowledge like a sponge and apply it early on in their careers to have amazing matches, so if they stay healthy, they'll only improve.

The other element of reliability is professionalism. This consists of being a good spokesperson for the company who can be trusted to provide a positive example, do promotional material, charity work, be a leader behind the scenes, stay out of trouble and not put their ego first.

Big Cass and Enzo Amore were proof that troublesome talent doesn't last, whereas someone like Cena is the complete opposite to them and a model employee our ultimate Superstar would mimic.

The Best Option Available

When taking this formula and trying to pinpoint who is the closest to having all of these attributes, one name stands out: The Velveteen Dream.

His potential at only 22 years old is absolutely bonkers!

Somehow, he has a great look, the athleticism to put on amazing matches, the passion of a rookie who has grown up with the business his whole life and the comparable wisdom of a veteran who has been around for decades.

To top it all off, he has a character that is unique and has managed to get over with the crowd in a way that allows him to be a heel who gets his opponents cheered, but still gets babyface pops from the audience.

He is truly the future of WWE and the closest thing the company has right now to an ultimate performer with all the tools in one package.

Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.