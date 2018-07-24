Manchester United Transfer News: Ismaila Sarr's Agent Reveals Winger's Valuation

DAMIEN MEYER/Getty Images

The agent of Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr has said the rumoured Manchester United and Barcelona target will cost around £50 million, adding that there has also been in contact with Juventus.

Agent Thierno Seydi spoke to The Sun (h/t Goal's Chris Burton) and said numerous Premier League clubs have registered interest in his client, whom he compared to Barca wide man Ousmane Dembele:

“He is very fast with an excellent technique.

“He has the same qualities as [Ousmane] Dembele of Barcelona. They are similar players.

“I have received many calls from English and German clubs and maybe even one from Italy.

“Many agents from the UK have called me proposing to work with them and Ismaïla to get him to the Premier League.

“One Italian agent asked to speak with Juventus. The price will be around €50 million (£44 million) - €60 million (£53 million).”

Sarr, 20, was known to have attracted interest from Barcelona last summer before turning them down in order to complete a £15.2 million move to Rennes from Ligue 1 rivals Metz, per BBC Sport's Oluwashina Okeleji.

The move appears to have worked out for him thus far, and he played every minute of Senegal's 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign. Despite their group-stage exit, his performances were enough to convince writer Ed Aarons he's of a Premier League standard:

United manager Jose Mourinho has had a quiet summer transfer window aside from the signings of midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk and right-back Diego Dalot from Porto, as well as 35-year-old goalkeeper Lee Grant.

The attention has been fixed on the Portuguese chief and his lack of initiative in the market, but Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News empathises with Mourinho in needing more support from his board:

Anthony Martial's future at the club is uncertain at present, and The Sun (h/t Aaron Stokesof the Daily Express) reported he's refusing to leave the Premier League he's come to call home, though United only wish to sell outside England.

Marcus Rashford has been the other forward played on the left wing as an alternative to Alexis Sanchez. It's difficult to see where Sarr could fit into that equation, though he deserves the plaudits received for his displays in Russia this summer:

Mourinho has garnered a reputation for not offering young players a fair attempt at first-team football in his career, begging the question as to whether Sarr, who turned down Barca for first-team minutes, would agree the move.