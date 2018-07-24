Former NBA Star Ben Gordon Pleads No-Contest After Fire Alarm-Pulling Incident

Former NBA Star Ben Gordon Pleads No-Contest After Fire Alarm-Pulling IncidentJuly 24, 2018
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
Former NBA star Ben Gordon was able to avoid a prison sentence for his 2017 arrest after witnesses said he falsely activated fire alarms at his Los Angeles apartment complex.
On Tuesday, TMZ Sports reported Gordon received 18 months of probation and was fined an undisclosed amount after pleading no-contest in the case.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Report: Love Signs 4-Yr, $120M Extension with Cavs