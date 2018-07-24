Former NBA Star Ben Gordon Pleads No-Contest After Fire Alarm-Pulling Incident

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

Golden State Warriors' Ben Gordon during an NBA preseason basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Former NBA star Ben Gordon was able to avoid a prison sentence for his 2017 arrest after witnesses said he falsely activated fire alarms at his Los Angeles apartment complex. 

On Tuesday, TMZ Sports reported Gordon received 18 months of probation and was fined an undisclosed amount after pleading no-contest in the case. 

                                        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

Related

    Report: Love Signs 4-Yr, $120M Extension with Cavs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Love Signs 4-Yr, $120M Extension with Cavs

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Finding Silver Lining in the NBA's Worst FA Signings

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Finding Silver Lining in the NBA's Worst FA Signings

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron's Vision for His Lakers Legacy

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron's Vision for His Lakers Legacy

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Chinese Team Offers Wade 3-Yr, $25M Deal

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Chinese Team Offers Wade 3-Yr, $25M Deal

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report