Former NBA Star Ben Gordon Pleads No-Contest After Fire Alarm-Pulling Incident

Former NBA star Ben Gordon was able to avoid a prison sentence for his 2017 arrest after witnesses said he falsely activated fire alarms at his Los Angeles apartment complex.

On Tuesday, TMZ Sports reported Gordon received 18 months of probation and was fined an undisclosed amount after pleading no-contest in the case.

