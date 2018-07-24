Karim Bellarabi Collapsed from Heat Exhaustion vs. Wuppertaler; Sent to Hospital

Juergen Schwarz/Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen's Karim Bellarabi had to be rushed to the hospital after he collapsed from a heat exhaustion during Tuesday's friendly against Wuppertaler.

Per the Mirror's Jack Rathborn, Bellarabi had already been taken off at half-time but fell to the ground near the bench after 70 minutes. The trip to the hospital was a precaution, and the forward is in a stable condition, the club confirmed.

The club promised to update their fans when more info became available:

Football writer Juanma Romero shared these images, courtesy of BILD:

Per the report, the match was played in west Germany in temperatures reaching up to 33 degrees, as Western Europe continues to be plagued by droughts and heat waves.

The 28-year-old Bellarabi has been with Leverkusen since 2011 and made his full international debut for Germany in 2014.