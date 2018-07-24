Karim Bellarabi Collapsed from Heat Exhaustion vs. Wuppertaler; Sent to Hospital

Karim Bellarabi Collapsed from Heat Exhaustion vs. Wuppertaler; Sent to HospitalJuly 24, 2018
Bayer Leverkusen's Karim Bellarabi had to be rushed to the hospital after he collapsed from a heat exhaustion during Tuesday's friendly against Wuppertaler.
Per the Mirror's Jack Rathborn, Bellarabi had already been taken off at half-time but fell to the ground near the bench after 70 minutes. The trip to the hospital was a precaution, and the forward is in a stable condition, the club confirmed.
The club promised to update their fans when more info became available:
Bayer 04 Leverkusen @bayer04_en
Thanks for all of the well wishes everyone! We‘ll have an update on his status as soon as possible. https://t.co/o9CGsSGIcU
Football writer Juanma Romero shared these images, courtesy of BILD:
Juanma Romero @Guardiolato
Karim Bellarabi ha sufrido esta tarde un colapso durante el amistoso que disputaba el Bayer Leverkusen en Wuppertal. Ocurrió en el minuto 70, cuando ya estaba en el banquillo tras haber sido sustituido al descanso. Después de ser reanimado fue trasladado al hospital. (📸 BILD) https://t.co/PlVWZAEV0t
Per the report, the match was played in west Germany in temperatures reaching up to 33 degrees, as Western Europe continues to be plagued by droughts and heat waves.
The 28-year-old Bellarabi has been with Leverkusen since 2011 and made his full international debut for Germany in 2014.
