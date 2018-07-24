Noah Vonleh, Knicks Reportedly Agree to Contract

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 29: Noah Vonleh #30 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles the ball during the game against the Miami Heat on March 29, 2018 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

The New York Knicks and forward Noah Vonleh have agreed to a contract, ESPN's Ian Begley reported Tuesday.

Vonleh, who turns 23 in August, split last season with the Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers. He averaged 4.9 points and 5.8 rebounds in 54 games.

The Knicks will be Vonleh's fourth NBA organization since the Charlotte Hornets took him with the ninth overall pick in the 2014 draft.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Danny Green Says He Played Hurt Since December

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Danny Green Says He Played Hurt Since December

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    C's, Raptors, 76ers: Who Is Dubs' Biggest Threat Out East?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    C's, Raptors, 76ers: Who Is Dubs' Biggest Threat Out East?

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Love Signs 4-Yr, $120M Extension with Cavs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Love Signs 4-Yr, $120M Extension with Cavs

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kawhi & Jordan Brand Separating

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kawhi & Jordan Brand Separating

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report