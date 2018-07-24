Noah Vonleh, Knicks Reportedly Agree to Contract

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

The New York Knicks and forward Noah Vonleh have agreed to a contract, ESPN's Ian Begley reported Tuesday.

Vonleh, who turns 23 in August, split last season with the Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers. He averaged 4.9 points and 5.8 rebounds in 54 games.

The Knicks will be Vonleh's fourth NBA organization since the Charlotte Hornets took him with the ninth overall pick in the 2014 draft.

