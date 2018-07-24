Le'Veon Bell Reacts to Todd Gurley Contract: 'People Thought I Was Trippin?'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

AFC running back Le'Veon Bell, of the Pittsburgh Steelers, reacts during Pro Bowl NFL football practice, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
Doug Benc/Associated Press

Le'Veon Bell didn't remain silent after seeing Los Angeles Chargers running back Todd Gurley agreed to a new contract Tuesday. 

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gurley's four-year deal includes records for guaranteed money ($45 million) and average annual salary ($15 million) given to a running back. 

The Pittsburgh Steelers star did show solidarity with his fellow running back before appearing to bring up his contract situation:

Bell will play under the franchise tag for the second straight season after failing to reach a long-term agreement with the Steelers.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted the Steelers offered Bell a $70 million contract over five years, including a total of $30 million in the first two seasons. 

The upside for Bell is that Gurley's new deal has set the market for running backs, so when he's eligible for a new deal next year, it provides a good starting point for his team to negotiate. 

In the meantime, Bell will earn $14.5 million in 2018 if he doesn't miss any games during the regular season while holding out. 

Related

    Report: Darnold Skipping Camp Until Contract Finalized

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Darnold Skipping Camp Until Contract Finalized

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Watt Ready for Season After He 'Crushed' Conditioning Test

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Watt Ready for Season After He 'Crushed' Conditioning Test

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Gurley Resets RB Market for Le'Veon

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Gurley Resets RB Market for Le'Veon

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Every NFL Team's Best Non-Hall of Famer

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Every NFL Team's Best Non-Hall of Famer

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report