Le'Veon Bell Reacts to Todd Gurley Contract: 'People Thought I Was Trippin?'

Le'Veon Bell didn't remain silent after seeing Los Angeles Chargers running back Todd Gurley agreed to a new contract Tuesday.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gurley's four-year deal includes records for guaranteed money ($45 million) and average annual salary ($15 million) given to a running back.

The Pittsburgh Steelers star did show solidarity with his fellow running back before appearing to bring up his contract situation:

Bell will play under the franchise tag for the second straight season after failing to reach a long-term agreement with the Steelers.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted the Steelers offered Bell a $70 million contract over five years, including a total of $30 million in the first two seasons.

The upside for Bell is that Gurley's new deal has set the market for running backs, so when he's eligible for a new deal next year, it provides a good starting point for his team to negotiate.

In the meantime, Bell will earn $14.5 million in 2018 if he doesn't miss any games during the regular season while holding out.