Juventus Transfer News: Leonardo Bonucci, Mattia Caldara Swap Rumours Emerge

Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

There has been a new twist in the transfer saga involving AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci and Juventus, as the Rossoneri are reportedly discussing possible swap deals with Gonzalo Higuain or Mattia Caldara going the other way.

According to Sky Italia (via Calcio Mercato), Bonucci is seriously contemplating a return to the Allianz Stadium, and Juventus directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are involved in talks with Milan's Leonardo.

The Higuain rumours aren't new, as Gianluca Di Marzio previously reported the two clubs were talking about a possible transfer. Caldara's name has been floated as a surprise departure in recent days, and CalcioMercato.com's Fabrizio Romano (via Sam Wilson) reported Borussia Dortmund are big fans of the Italy international.

Bonucci's unlikely return to Turin was a major topic in Italy on Tuesday, with plenty of fans and pundits weighing in. The Bianconeri faithful were split on how to feel about this:

The 31-year-old was one of the team's best and most popular players for years, a fearless defender who proudly sat in the stands with the fans when he was suspended or injured. He professed his love for the club at every turn, only to complete a quickfire move to rivals Milan last summer.

The transfer itself was not well received in Turin, and some of his comments afterwards only made things worse. Those comments have backfired, however:

He even performed his trademark celebration when he scored against his old club at the Allianz Stadium in March, and a reunion seemed virtually impossible after that.

But after one year in the Italian fashion capital, Bonucci is now said to be eager to depart, and his manager Gennaro Gattuso has already confirmed the rumours he wants out are true, per Football Italia.

He has spent his entire career in Italy, and it would stand to reason he would want to stay in the country. That likely leaves Juventus as the only club that would present a realistic destination.

With Cristiano Ronaldo joining the Old Lady, Higuain is available this summer, as the club has no need for two ace strikers and the Argentinian's sale could help to balance the books. A transfer of Caldara would be a surprise, but Juventus are in win-now mentality with Ronaldo―they could bite the bullet and sacrifice future potential for a proven commodity.

As unlikely as it may sound, this deal would make sense for all parties involved―assuming Juventus and their fans can forgive Bonucci for all the bad blood and his desire to leave a year ago.