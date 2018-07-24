Manchester United Transfer News: Latest on Yerry Mina's Barcelona Exit Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester United are the latest club linked with Barcelona defender Yerry Mina, joining the likes of Everton and Lyon.

According to RMC (h/t Sport Witness), the Red Devils will provide the French outfit with "strong competition" for the 2018 FIFA World Cup standout.

Per the report, his strong World Cup hasn't changed the Catalan press' opinion on him, and the arrival of Clement Lenglet from Sevilla indicates he's on his way out.

Catalan media have been on his case for months, as the 23-year-old failed to impress in his first stretch at the Camp Nou. He only joined in January but wasn't ready to contribute to one of the world's top teams right away.

The Colombian flashed his tremendous potential in the World Cup, however, leading to some calls for patience on Barcelona's behalf. It also led to plenty of speculation, and Lyon emerged as leading candidates for his signature:

While a loan deal initially seemed the most likely and logical solution―Barcelona only just bought the player, and it would be odd to give up on him already―a permanent move is becoming more likely.

An investment in Mina would be an investment in the potential he showed in Russia, and that's always a risky move. Lyon's reported offer of €30 million (roughly £26.6 million) appears fair value and a sum United could easily pay for another defender.

The Red Devils haven't made many moves yet in this transfer window, and time is starting to run out for manager Jose Mourinho and company. This could be a solid value signing with upside, as long as the fee doesn't rise too high.