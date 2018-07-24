Jose Mourinho Won't Answer Question About Manchester United's EPL Title Chances

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

SANTA CLARA, CA - JULY 22: Jose Mourinho the head coach / manager of Manchester United during the Pre-Season match between Manchester United v San Jose Earthquakes at Levi's Stadium on July 22, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho put up a wall when questioned on his side's Premier League title chances heading into the new season and refused to answer whether he thought his squad can contend.

The Times' Paul Hirst gave an update from United's pre-season tour of the United States, when Mourinho wouldn't give a response to the question regarding their title prospects:

Manchester City beat the Red Devils to last season's league crown and finished 19 points clear of their neighbours, placing pressure on Mourinho to improve this season despite finishing as runners-up.

         

