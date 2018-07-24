Former Arkansas, Wisconsin HC Bret Bielema Joins Patriots' Coaching Staff

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Bill Belichick is again dipping into the former college coaching well.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reported former Arkansas and Wisconsin head coach Bret Bielema has joined Belichick's staff as a "consultant to the head coach."

Bielema, 48, was fired by Arkansas last December after going 29-34 in five seasons.

