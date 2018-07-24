Former Arkansas, Wisconsin HC Bret Bielema Joins Patriots' Coaching Staff

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - NOVEMBER 24: Head Coach Bret Bielema of the Arkansas Razorbacks greets players before a game against the Missouri Tigers at Razorback Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 48-45. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Bill Belichick is again dipping into the former college coaching well.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reported former Arkansas and Wisconsin head coach Bret Bielema has joined Belichick's staff as a "consultant to the head coach."

Bielema, 48, was fired by Arkansas last December after going 29-34 in five seasons. 

     

