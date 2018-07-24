Ex-WWE Superstar Grandmaster Sexay Arrested for DUI, Evading Arrest

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Former WWE Superstar Grandmaster Sexay (real name Brian Christopher Lawler) is in trouble with the law once again, having been arrested for the second time in as many months.

According to TMZ Sports, Lawler was arrested for DUI and evading police on July 7. Officers noticed his car speeding and swerving at 1 a.m. that day and attempted to pull him over. Lawler did not stop his car, and officers believe "he was trying to make it home."

TMZ provided a photo of the mugshot:

Bail has reportedly been set at $40,000.

Lawler was also arrested June 5 after failing to pay for a hotel room.

TMZ noted at the time of Lawler's June arrest that he had been apprehended three times in 2009. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail in 2009 for violating the terms of a plea agreement in which he was required to check into a rehab clinic.

Lawler debuted for the then-World Wrestling Federation back in 1997 before being released in 2001. He made a brief return in 2004 and would later make appearances at Raw (March 2011, January 2014) and NXT: Arrival (February 2014).