Urban Meyer: Zach Smith Report 'Not Accurate,' Says 2015 Incident Was 'Nothing'
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has responded to a report from college football reporter Brett McMurphy published Monday that noted former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith had a "domestic violence civil protection order" filed against him by his wife and had also been arrested in 2009 for "aggravated battery on a pregnant victim" and in 2015 for "domestic violence and felonious assault."
On Tuesday, Meyer called into question the accuracy of the reporting over the 2009 incident and downplayed the 2015 incident:
Urban Meyer said “what was reported” about Zach Smith from the 2009 arrest at Florida was “not accurate.” All of that information I reported came directly from the police report
In 2009, Urban Meyer says he reported the Zach Smith incident up the chain and the report came back that the incident was not as reported. He says the 2015 incident was investigated and was "nothing."
Ohio State fired Smith on Monday amidst the court order taken out against him, which stated that "the court finds that (Courtney Smith) is in immediate and present danger of domestic violence and for good cause the following temporary orders are necessary to protect the persons named (Courtney Smith and her children Cameron, 8, and Quinn, 6) in this order from domestic violence," per McMurphy.
"Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has announced the termination of wide receiver's coach Zach Smith," the school said in its statement, according to Eleven Warriors. "Coaching staff adjustments will be announced at a later date."
Meyer said Smith's replacement would be named by the end of the week:
In the 2009 incident, Smith's former wife, Courtney Smith, accused Zach Smith of picking her up and throwing her into a wall after an argument over a female coworker whom Smith brought home with him after a night of partying. She ultimately chose against pressing charges after he was arrested.
In the 2015 incident, the police report stated that Courtney Smith "has been a victim of sustained physical abuse by (Zach Smith)," per McMurphy.
That case remains open, and the Smiths divorced in Sept. 2016. A judge ruled that domestic violence civil protection order put in place Friday would last for five years. Zach Smith cannot be within 500 feet of Courtney Smith.
Zach Smith was also charged with "a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing" on Wednesday after dropping off his son at Courtney Smith's house rather than a previously determined public location. He has pleaded not guilty, per Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch.
Smith served as an assistant under Meyer at Florida (2005-09) and at Ohio State since 2012.
