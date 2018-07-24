Urban Meyer: Zach Smith Report 'Not Accurate,' Says 2015 Incident Was 'Nothing'

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has responded to a report from college football reporter Brett McMurphy published Monday that noted former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith had a "domestic violence civil protection order" filed against him by his wife and had also been arrested in 2009 for "aggravated battery on a pregnant victim" and in 2015 for "domestic violence and felonious assault."



On Tuesday, Meyer called into question the accuracy of the reporting over the 2009 incident and downplayed the 2015 incident:

Ohio State fired Smith on Monday amidst the court order taken out against him, which stated that "the court finds that (Courtney Smith) is in immediate and present danger of domestic violence and for good cause the following temporary orders are necessary to protect the persons named (Courtney Smith and her children Cameron, 8, and Quinn, 6) in this order from domestic violence," per McMurphy.