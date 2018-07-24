Thiago Transfer Reportedly Targeted by Manchester United, Chelsea

TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly among the teams showing the strongest interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara and have both enquired about his availability.

ESPN FC's Mark Lovell reported Barcelona have also been raised as suitors for a potential comeback, but United and Chelsea are among a Premier League contingent taking the most initiative.

The Red Devils were linked with Thiago when he moved to Bavaria from Barca in 2013. New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has already signed puppeteer Jorginho from former club Napoli, but it appears the west Londoners aren't done improving their creative corps.

However, the beauty of having N'Golo Kante in one's team is the Frenchman pitches in more than one player's worth of work, and ESPN editor Alex Shaw praised a potentially potent passing midfield at Stamford Bridge:

The summer in which Thiago turned down United's advances was their first without Sir Alex Ferguson in 27 years. The Independent's Jack de Menezes reported at the time on their failed approaches for Thiago, as well as Spanish compatriots Cesc Fabregas and Ander Herrera, who joined one year later.

BBC Sport's Shamoon Hafez felt a sense of deja vu over the rumour, which occurred during an especially rocky period for United in their post-Ferguson transfer dealings:

Lovell cited a report from Sport Bild, which said Bayern have quoted a price of €70 million (£62.3 million) for Thiago, who would also be United's second midfield signing this summer after Fred arrived from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Blogger Hesham Bilal-Hafiz gushed over the potential midfield that would allow Jose Mourinho to field, but given Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba already look set to start alongside Fred, he questioned whether Thiago is necessary:

That said, it's not often one gets the chance to sign a player of Thiago's class, and according to Bild (h/t Richard Fay of Manchester Evening News), Manchester City were offered the player, who was "told he can leave" the Allianz Arena.



Chelsea's Spanish contingent, comprising Fabregas, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pedro, Marcos Alonso and Alvaro Morata, will likely do their bit to campaign for their compatriot's signature.

However, Sarri cannot offer UEFA Champions League football this season after they finished fifth under Antonio Conte in May, giving United the edge in terms of competition. The Red Devils finished second to City last term but will have their eye on the top prize this time.

Bayern have the chance to profit from a player who's perhaps not necessary, but a return to the Camp Nou could spoil the efforts of his English admirers.