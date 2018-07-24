Report: Antonio Conte Contacted by Milan Amid Dispute with Chelsea over Firing

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

Chelsea's Italian head coach Antonio Conte shouts instructions to his players from the touchline during the English FA Cup semi-final football match between Chelsea and Southampton at Wembley Stadium in London, on April 22, 2018. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)
BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

AC Milan have reportedly contacted Antonio Conte regarding his availability, and the sacked Chelsea boss is said to have given a "positive reply" despite an ongoing dispute with the Blues over his departure. 

Chelsea announced on July 13 that they were parting ways with Conte after months of speculation. Premium Sport (h/t Football Italia) reported Milan technical director-in-waiting, Leonardo, has touched base with Conte, who would need "a couple of months" to resolve his exit from Stamford Bridge.

It means the ex-national team boss may not be available to take over until September, which means incumbent Gennaro Gattuso has time to convince the Rossoneri board he's not worth replacing.

          

