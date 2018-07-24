Report: Antonio Conte Contacted by Milan Amid Dispute with Chelsea over Firing

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

AC Milan have reportedly contacted Antonio Conte regarding his availability, and the sacked Chelsea boss is said to have given a "positive reply" despite an ongoing dispute with the Blues over his departure.

Chelsea announced on July 13 that they were parting ways with Conte after months of speculation. Premium Sport (h/t Football Italia) reported Milan technical director-in-waiting, Leonardo, has touched base with Conte, who would need "a couple of months" to resolve his exit from Stamford Bridge.

It means the ex-national team boss may not be available to take over until September, which means incumbent Gennaro Gattuso has time to convince the Rossoneri board he's not worth replacing.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.