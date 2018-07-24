Leroy Sane Picks Chelsea as Manchester City's Top EPL Title Rivals

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane believes Chelsea will be the Sky Blues' main rivals in 2018-19 as they look to defend their Premier League title. 

The German youngster said, on the basis of how Maurizio Sarri's Napoli side troubled City last term in the UEFA Champions League, the newly installed Chelsea boss should make big improvements at Stamford Bridge, per MailOnline's Nathan Salt: "Chelsea have brought in a really good coach [in Sarri]. The way Napoli played last season was really attractive. We really suffered against them. [Chelsea] might need some time to get used to his tactics, but they could be a really tough team."

          

