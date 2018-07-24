Cris Cyborg Talks Potential of WWE Match with Ronda Rousey, Praises Ex-UFC Star

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

While Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg never met in the Octagon, fans may one day get the showdown they always wanted.

Kind of.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Cyborg in Los Angles and asked her if she would consider following in Rousey's footsteps to WWE after her UFC career comes to an end. It was then that the 33-year-old revealed she isn't ruling out the possibility of facing Rousey in the ring.

"Some fans ask me, 'Cris, do you like to make a fight with Ronda Rousey in WWE?'" Cyborg said. "I say 'Maybe, ya don't know. Maybe.' It's not something I plan. But if fans would like to watch, I need to train for that, but, ya know, it's gonna be great."

Fighting fans may have wanted to see Rousey and Cyborg square off in the prime of their UFC careers, but they may have to settle for the next best thing.