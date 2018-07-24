Joe Theismann: Native Americans 'Seem to Be OK' with Redskins Nickname

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

A Washington Redskins football helmet lies on the field during an NFL football team practice, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

As the controversy surrounding the franchise's nickname continues, former Washington star quarterback Joe Theismann believes there is no need for the team to make a change.

TMZ Sports recently caught up to the former NFL MVP and asked him whether Washington should follow the lead of the Cleveland Indians, who recently dropped their Chief Wahoo logo due to racism concerns. 

"[Native Americans] seem to be OK with the name, 'the Redskins,'" Theismann told TMZ Sports, noting he had spoken "a lot of" Native Americans about the issue. "We try and honor [Native Americans] every day and do the best we can to represent the nations that are out there."

Back in 2013, Washington owner Dan Snyder told USA Today that he has no intentions of changing the team's nickname: "We'll never change the name. It's that simple. NEVER—you can use caps." NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said earlier this year that he doesn't believe Snyder will ever change his mind.

Theismann didn't take as hard of a stance as Snyder, but he believes there is enough support out there that the team can continue to use the only nickname it has ever known since moving to the nation's capital in 1937.

Related

    Every Team's Best Non-Hall of Famer

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Every Team's Best Non-Hall of Famer

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Chris Thompson Avoids PUP to Open Camp

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Chris Thompson Avoids PUP to Open Camp

    Charean Williams
    via ProFootballTalk

    Alex Smith Bought Dinner for Everyone Before Camp

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Alex Smith Bought Dinner for Everyone Before Camp

    Chris Roling
    via Redskins Wire

    Saints P Does 418 Pull Ups to Raise Money for Cancer

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Saints P Does 418 Pull Ups to Raise Money for Cancer

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report