Report: Chargers Hoping Antonio Gates Signs New Contract Before Training Camp

After losing tight end Hunter Henry to a torn ACL back in May, the Los Angeles Chargers are working on bringing back future Hall of Famer Antonio Gates.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported on Monday that a team source says the goal is to "get it done before camp."

Back in April, Los Angeles decided it was time to move on from the 38-year-old in order to get Henry more involved:

However, injuries can change things in a hurry in the NFL. Now the team is looking to address its tight end depth in the wake of Henry's injury.

Free-agent signee Virgil Green, 29, had 71 catches for 807 yards and four touchdowns in seven years with the Denver Broncos.

Since signing as an undrafted free agent back in 2003, Gates has piled up one of the greatest careers any tight end has ever had in NFL history. He has 927 catches for 11,508 yards and 114 touchdowns (the most all time by a tight end) in his 15-year career.

Although he was once the most feared tight end in the league, his numbers have faded as he reached the back end of his career. He recorded a career-low 316 yards and just three scores in a reduced role.

Gates isn't the same player he once was, but he's a favorite of not only the fans, but of quarterback Philip Rivers as well.

"I'd always be excited if he walked back in the door," Rivers told Jack Wang of the Orange County Register back in May. "It would get my vote."