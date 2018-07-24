Jose Mourinho Says He Wants 2 New Manchester United Signings in Transfer Window

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said he would like to add a couple more players to his squad before the summer transfer window closes.

The Red Devils have brought in Diogo Dalot and Fred so far, as well as veteran goalkeeper Lee Grant. Even so, more was expected of the Red Devils in the market having failed to win a trophy in 2017-18 and speaking to ESPN FC (h/t Mark Ogden of ESPN FC), Mourinho said he is still seeking to make additions.

"I would get two more players," said the Portuguese manager when asked how many more additions he would like. Mourinho added he had two players in mind but wouldn't give any further details.

According to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, United have previously been in talks with Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld, while the Red Devils are also said to maintain an interest in Chelsea winger Willian.

It's also been reported by AS (h/t Naveen Ullal of Sport Witness) that United are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, although the European champions are reportedly unwilling to do business for the player.

While the acquisition of Dalot is potentially one for the future and the purchase of Fred gives United another classy operator in midfield, there are still areas in Mourinho's squad that would benefit from replenishment.

At the back the Portuguese has never settled on a regular central defensive duo. As things stand, former winger Ashley Young appears set to start the Premier League season opener against Leicester City in the left-back berth.

According to James Robson of the Manchester Evening News, the United boss is said to be worried about his squad prior to the new season starting:

There's not a lot of buzz about United ahead of the new campaign, especially when compared to clubs such as Liverpool, who have made many major signings, or Arsenal and Chelsea, who have new managers and fresh faces through the door.

Arguably the lack of spark at Old Trafford is a product of Mourinho's approach. At times in pre-season he's cut an unhappy figure, while the football played by the team on occasions last season was functional rather than fluid.

While pragmatic play is tolerated at a big club usually if it leads to silverware, United won nothing last season and watched their local rivals Manchester City march to the Premier League title playing spellbinding football and with a record points total.

Alex Shaw of ESPN isn't feeling optimistic about United's campaign:

There is still time for United to do business in this window, and there's no doubt a couple more additions would get supporters itching to get going against Leicester in the Premier League curtain-raiser.

For Mourinho it's a crucial season. It will be the third time he's started a campaign as United manager and has had two previous terms to stamp his mark on this squad. You sense failure isn't really an option for the Portuguese this term.