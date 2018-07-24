Manchester United Transfer News: Arturo Vidal Link Re-Emerges in Latest Rumours

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

SEVILLE, SPAIN - APRIL 03: Arturo Erasmo Vidal of Bayern Muenchen gestures during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final first leg match between Sevilla FC and Bayern Muenchen at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on April 3, 2018 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Arturo Vidal's agent, Fernando Felicevich, has reportedly flown to Germany to discuss a potential departure from Bayern Munich for the midfielder, with Manchester United and Inter Milan said to be interested. 

According to Chilean newspaper El Mercurio (h/t Metro), Vidal, 31, is now surplus to requirements at Bayern and Felicevich has arrived to negotiate a transfer away from the Allianz Arena. 

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

