WWE Raw Results: Braun Strowman Turns Heel and Top Takeaways

Credit: WWE.com

Hailing from Toronto this week, WWE Raw featured a heavy amount of wrestling and several surprises along the way. In particular, this was the first full night with The Shield back together since Dean Ambrose's injury in December.

Roman Reigns opened the show to challenge Braun Strowman face-to-face, but The Monster Among Men had a different plan. After officially announcing he would challenge the universal champion at Hell in a Cell on September 16, he allied with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler to even the odds.

The Shield's fighting spirit was a big factor on the show as a whole as Seth Rollins once more set up an open challenge that was answered by Kevin Owens. After a fantastic match, The Architect won and KO did the unthinkable by quitting the company.

Elsewhere on the program, Baron Corbin abused his power in his first night as acting general manager by cheating his way to a win against Finn Balor, proving these next few weeks with The Lone Wolf in control could be terrible for the Irishman.

Trish Stratus also returned but in a somewhat mediocre appearance that did not do a great job building up her match with Alexa Bliss at Evolution in October.

These were the biggest moments of a night that may have changed the whole brand, leading to some interesting takeaways on where Raw could be heading in the near future.