WWE SmackDown Results: New Day Earn 5th Championship and Top Takeaways

Credit: WWE.com

Following up a night of big matches at SummerSlam with sometimes frustrating results, the August 21 edition of SmackDown Live was focused on fallout. Most of the card was already announced ahead of time.

From promised responses by Becky Lynch and AJ Styles after their actions through to a main event No Disqualification rematch between The New Day and The Bludgeon Brothers, this was expected to be a big night—and it did not disappoint.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods fought without Big E in a vicious match and still managed to come out victorious against Harper and Rowan to earn their fifth tag team championship reign. Brie Bella also made her return with an attack on The Miz, starting a feud with Maryse.

As this show moves forward, the big feuds are being clearly established, with Jeff Hardy finally going after Randy Orton full force in an unstoppable assault of The Viper. Lynch also cut one of the best promos of her career in her first night as a heel to prove she's one of the best in the business.

These were the biggest takeaways from a SmackDown that continued to build multiple heated rivalries on the road to Hell in a Cell on Sept. 16.