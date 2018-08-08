WWE SmackDown Results: The New Day Return to Title Scene and Top Takeaways

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The August 7 edition of SmackDown Live was always going to be defined by its main event, a clash between The New Day and The Bar for a shot at the SmackDown tag team champions The Bludgeon Brothers at WWE SummerSlam.

In the end, Kofi Kingston and Big E battled through the best shots from Sheamus and Cesaro in an excellent tag team clash to capture a tag team title shot. Now, they return to title contention after four months of waiting.

This show also hinted at some interesting developments in the women's division. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch work well together as friends, but their relationship is growing more contentious by the week with a possible match coming. Zelina Vega also continued to prove her worth as more than just a manager.

The big promo segments of the night showed just how important simple storytelling can be in WWE. From Randy Orton's heated promo on Jeff Hardy to The Miz's taunting of Daniel Bryan, SmackDown's biggest stories are all driven by pure hatred.

These moments defined another strong night for SmackDown Live as the brand gears up for an impressive SummerSlam.