WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 28

Credit: WWE.com

For the second night of WWE action in Toronto, Canada, the August 28 edition of SmackDown Live was focused almost entirely on Hell in a Cell with huge rivalries beginning to develop on the blue brand for the next WWE event.

Two major matches were announced ahead of time for the show. Charlotte Flair was set to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against former champion Carmella while a tag team tournament began once more with Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Colons in round one.

With new challengers fighting for a shot at their SmackDown Tag Team Championships, Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods promised a big title celebration after dethroning The Bludgeon Brothers last week. It was also expected that AJ Styles and Samoa Joe would once again come to blows in their personal rivalry.

While Monday Night Raw has been focusing on multiple shows at once, SmackDown's whole focus on Hell in a Cell promised a more exciting and energetic show with real stakes in every segment.