WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 28August 29, 2018
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 28
For the second night of WWE action in Toronto, Canada, the August 28 edition of SmackDown Live was focused almost entirely on Hell in a Cell with huge rivalries beginning to develop on the blue brand for the next WWE event.
Two major matches were announced ahead of time for the show. Charlotte Flair was set to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against former champion Carmella while a tag team tournament began once more with Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Colons in round one.
With new challengers fighting for a shot at their SmackDown Tag Team Championships, Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods promised a big title celebration after dethroning The Bludgeon Brothers last week. It was also expected that AJ Styles and Samoa Joe would once again come to blows in their personal rivalry.
While Monday Night Raw has been focusing on multiple shows at once, SmackDown's whole focus on Hell in a Cell promised a more exciting and energetic show with real stakes in every segment.
King Booker Praises The New Day; The Bar vs. The Colons vs. Gallows and Anderson
The New Day started the night ready to celebrate their title win only to have a surprise appearance by King Booker. While Big E had some issues with Booker T's royal titles for the trio, Booker ultimately praised them and welcomed them to the five-time championship club.
The champs then watched the triple threat tag team title match that followed at a personal announce table. Gallows and Anderson rolled as a unit before Primo and Epico hit Gallows with a double backstabber and Cesaro stole the pinfall for the win.
Paige then told Rusev and Aiden English backstage that they would be fighting The Usos and Sanity next week to determine the team that would face The Bar to earn a shot at New Day.
Result
Sheamus and Cesaro def. The Colons and Gallows and Anderson by pinfall to advance to face the winner of next week's triple threat
Grade
B
Analysis
The King's return was a surprise move, bringing back Booker's weirdest gimmick. Honestly, it would have just made more sense for the WWE Hall of Famer to come out as normal here, but it made for a fun if also bizarre opening segment.
The triple threat that followed was fun even though tag team triple threats are always awkward. Primo and Epico got some moments to shine for the first time in years, and Gallows and Anderson also looked good. The Bar though was the only team that could win.
Jeff Hardy Demands Randy Orton Fight Him Inside Hell in a Cell
Jeff Hardy blamed Randy Orton for reforming his identity and warping his reality. The Enigma called out The Viper, who promised to finish his work in erasing Hardy's current identity. After the Apex Predator refused to fight Hardy right away, The Charismatic Enigma announced he would fight Orton inside Hell in a Cell.
Grade
C
Analysis
This feud has been oddly paced to the point that it is hard to imagine it is already worthy of being inside the Cell. With Styles vs. Joe already suited for that role as well as Charlotte vs. Lynch, this brand is bloated with matches that could happen inside the rare structure.
The promos here were somewhat abstract and lacking in necessary heat, which only further cemented how hard it has been to invest in the content.
Naomi vs. Billie Kay
After The IIconics taunted Naomi once more, their teamwork proved to be too much for the WrestleMania women's battle royal winner. Behind the referee's back, Peyton Royce caught Naomi with a high side kick that allowed Billie Kay to roll her up for three.
Result
Kay def. Naomi by pinfall
Grade
D
Analysis
While The IIconics are charismatic heels, they have not impressed much in the ring. This is especially true of Kay, who struggled through this match. She did not seem comfortable at any point here and seemed out of position repeatedly.
Daniel Bryan vs. Andrade Cien Almas
Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella talked up how much they were excited to beat up The Miz and Maryse. However, Andrade Cien Almas with Zelina Vega interrupted and derided Bryan before Paige made a match between The Beard and El Idolo.
Bryan and Almas went to war, trading big shots; however, Miz came out after Bryan hit a double underhook superplex. Despite Bryan overcoming the distraction and trapping Almas in the Yes Lock, he could not get the tap out after Maryse threw Brie into the post to set up Miz to assault Bryan.
Miz let Almas hit a hammerlock DDT on Bryan before locking Bryan in the Yes Lock and forcing him to watch Maryse lay out Brie. Miz then hit a Skull Crushing Finale.
Result
Bryan def. Almas by disqualification
Grade
A
Analysis
Bryan vs. Almas was a great preview of what the two could do together down the line. They had a fun sprint and kept the energy up throughout. Cien probably took one too many dangerous bumps, but it made for an engaging clash.
Still, the biggest moment of this segment was Miz and Maryse's attack. They made this mixed tag match feel personal as they went right after the faces viciously, keeping this feud hot.
Samoa Joe Taunts AJ Styles Once More
AJ Styles called out Samoa Joe, demanding he stop all the mind games. However, Joe appeared on the titantron with a different plan. He called up Wendy Styles and promised to be at her cookout next Tuesday. Styles headed backstage to try and find Joe but found no one.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a solid short promo segment that continued this story. It did feel a bit rushed for a segment that contained the world champion and his most dangerous contender. The WWE Championship rivalry continues to feel a bit secondary despite the best work of SmackDown's two top male stars.
SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella
Carmella slowed the pace down early in this match, and it worked as she came after Charlotte Flair viciously with strikes and vicious high-impact offense including a suicide dive and Frankensteiner. She managed to block the Figure-Eight and hit a pair of superkicks.
However, Charlotte still caught her with a Spear, Natural Selection and Figure-Eight for the submission victory. Becky Lynch assaulted The Queen after the bell then promised to take her title back at Hell in a Cell.
Result
Charlotte def. Carmella by submission to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship
Grade
B+
Analysis
Credit should be given to Carmella, who continues to look better with each major match, with this easily the best The Princess of Staten Island and The Queen have been together. This was a fun, fast-paced title defenses with the right finish.
Charlotte put away the woman who stole her title after WrestleMania and now can move onto a greater threat in a focused and incensed Irish Lass Kicker.