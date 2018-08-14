WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 14

1 of 7

Charlotte, Lynch and Carmella opened the show for their final face-off. The SmackDown women's champion started out trying to incite the two best friends to turn on one another, but they refused to bite. The Irish Lass Kicker made clear she was frustrated but motivated.

The Queen then promised that the end of Carmella's title reign would come Sunday. As Carmella taunted them further, general manager Paige arrived to announce a tag team match with Tea-Generation X facing Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville while the champ watched from commentary.

Just when it looked like the former member of Absolution had Lynch down, Becky Balboa got fired up and took out both heels without any help from Charlotte on the apron, catching Rose in the Dis-arm-her for the tap out.

Result

Charlotte and Lynch def. Rose and Deville by submission

Grade

C+

Analysis

The opening promo felt a bit rushed with Lynch and Charlotte only getting a minute to speak before the match was announced, but it continued to establish the dynamic of this coming triple threat. Carmella has been one of if not the best heel promos on SmackDown lately.

The match was disappointingly sloppy. While Rose and Deville are still clearly inexperienced, it was actually the experienced faces that did not seem to be completely focused. This match included one of the worst offensive sequences I have ever seen Lynch attempt.

It got better down the stretch, but it is likely the veterans were just too focused on preparing for Sunday. The finish was the right call, letting Lynch stand out, but the match should not have been as long as it was.