WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 20

WWE SummerSlam 2018 was largely a success with big matches, memorable moments and more than a few welcome title changes. Even though some of the finishes led to some frustration, it was a big event that did more than enough to make Monday Night Raw better.

The August 20 edition of Raw was expected to be a night of fallout. Raw finally had a consistent world champion with Roman Reigns capturing the WWE Universal Championship, but he only barely escaped losing the title that same night to Braun Strowman, leaving their encounter for another day.

Ronda Rousey dominated Alexa Bliss and captured the Raw Women's Championship in a fashion that left many questioning who could possibly challenge The Baddest Woman on the Planet. She was expected to be given a title coronation with every Raw woman watching.

Seth Rollins was the third Raw champion to win gold thanks to Dean Ambrose, who was set to return to action against the former WWE intercontinental champion Dolph Ziggler. Finally, Triple H promised to appear to address his coming clash with The Undertaker at Super Show-Down.

All these expected moments were only the beginning for a massive show that would begin a new era on Raw with fresh champions and brand new rivalries.