WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 6
The August 6 edition of Monday Night Raw may have been 13 days away from SummerSlam 2018, but it was set to be a huge night thanks to the in-ring television debut of Ronda Rousey. The Baddest Woman on the Planet was expected to take out her pent-up aggression on Alicia Fox.
After Brock Lesnar's attack on Kurt Angle and Paul Heyman last week, the only man expected to speak on the situation was Roman Reigns, who will soon be fighting The Beast Incarnate once again for the WWE Universal Championship.
Other confirmed matches on this card included The Revival challenging the Raw tag team champions The B-Team, Bobby Roode finally getting his hands on the bully Mojo Rawley and Bayley and Sasha Banks once more teaming to take down The Riott Squad.
While this may have not been the most stacked card on paper before the night began, it had serious potential to jump start Raw's momentum toward one of the biggest nights in WWE. SummerSlam is so close, and every show counts at this point to build up the Biggest Party of the Summer.
Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin
General manager Kurt Angle and constable Baron Corbin opened the show to talk about Brock Lesnar's actions last week before Roman Reigns interrupted. After some back and forth between Reigns and Corbin, Angle made a match between them.
Corbin cheap shot The Big Dog before the referee could get to the ring with Reigns answering with a quick Superman Punch. This match went long with The Constable surviving another Superman Punch and trying to escape up the ramp.
However, Balor appeared to cut off Corbin's escape and send him back into a Reigns vaulting plancha and Spear for the loss. Afterward, The Extraordinary Man made his statement by hitting a corner dropkick and Coup De Grace.
Result
Reigns def. Corbin by pinfall
Grade
C-
Analysis
This was a slow start to Raw. The promo to start did not accomplish much with everyone throwing generic shots while the centerpiece of the discussion was at home, not watching the show. The match was solid especially for TV, but it was far too long.
While Corbin and Finn Balor made a 20-minute match work last week, Reigns does not have even close to the same chemistry with The Lone Wolf. The two could probably have a fun ten-minute clash, but the only reason the match worked in this format was that it made Corbin look credible.
Bobby Roode vs. Mojo Rawley
Bobby Roode came out hot in this match early with a clothesline and dropkick that knocked Mojo Rawley off the apron. Mojo managed to wear down the ribs of Roode, who was slow with his signature neckbreaker and blockbuster, but The Glorious One managed to counter a fireman's carry into a Glorious DDT to win.
Result
Roode def. Mojo by pinfall
Grade
C
Analysis
This match was good enough, but it will likely be forgotten before long. After a solid start, the action slowed to a standstill, and neither man really got back up to speed. This feud likely isn't over given a one-and-done loss at this point would kill Mojo's momentum, but they have to push the pace next time.
Bobby Lashley Hijacks Elias' Second Documentary
A frustrated Elias tried to film a second documentary that wouldn't portray him so unfavorably this time. After some annoyance with the crowd, The Drifter got rolling only to be interrupted by Bobby Lashley.
The Dominator called Elias a joke. The iTunes sensation tried to cheap shot Lashley, but he was laid out before his own film crew was told to record as the former ECW champion hit a delayed vertical suplex.
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was entertaining as would be expected of any segment with Elias right now. Lashley did not talk long, which also helped. As a whole, this feud is a fine use of both men, but it hard to imagine the man who just recently defeated Reigns is going to lose at all to The Drifter.
Titus O'Neil vs. Rezar
Rezar's power was too much for Titus O'Neil early, who was manhandled by the Author of Pain. However, Titus refused to let up, fighting back with boots until Akam distracted the veteran long enough to take a spinebuster that sealed the victory for the heel.
Result
Rezar def. Titus by pinfall
Grade
C+
Analysis
This wasn't much of a match, but it worked because both men seemed focused and driven to make the most of their minutes. Titus is great at making the audience believe he can do anything when he gets fired up, and here it helped make this not feel like a complete squash.
Braun Strowman vs. Jinder Mahal
The Kevin Owens Show featured Jinder Mahal this week, and KO quickly turned the talk to himself and his future Money in the Bank victory. He then called out Braun Strowman, announcing Mahal would face The Monster Among Men again.
He did not expect Strowman to appear by toppling his set with him, Mahal and Sunil Singh still on it. In the following match, Owens tried to escape with the briefcase again and got The Monster to hit Mahal with the case to cause a disqualification. Singh got a big boot for the heels' antics.
Result
Mahal def. Strowman by disqualification
Grade
B
Analysis
This feud is not all that competitive or intense, but it has been entertaining. Owens, Strowman and Mahal are a fun trio of characters. The match here was not really a wrestling contest but just an extension of the KO Show with everyone trying to take the briefcase from Strowman.
It will be nice for all these wrestlers to move onto more serious competition soon, but there's room for some comedy on a show that feels a bit too cut and dry otherwise.
Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre
As Seth Rollins was heading to the ring with Reigns, Angle and Corbin informed them that The Big Dog could not wrestle twice in the same night with SummerSlam so close. The Architect tried to fight two on one, but he only got brief bursts of offense in a one-sided fight.
The heels though seemed more focused on doing damage to Rollins before SummerSlam. The Guy managed to send Drew McIntyre hard into the steel post, allowing him to isolate Dolph Ziggler, but the former Chosen One returned to action to set up a Ziggler superkick to win.
Result
Ziggler and McIntyre def. Rollins by pinfall
Grade
B+
Analysis
This handicap match was as good as a handicap match generally can get. Rollins looked competitive and even teased chances for victory without ever making the cohesive team look bad. It was a fun match that continued the narrative that Rollins gets nowhere if he doesn't find someone to watch his back.
It was smart to also again point out that Reigns wants to help Rollins but cannot due to his own story.
The B-Team vs. The Revival
Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder managed to isolate Bo Dallas early and make sure he could not tag out to Curtis Axel. The Revival seemed completely dominant, but the lights went out. When the lights came back on, Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt had replaced the tag partners on the apron.
The Eaters of Worlds stepped into the ring and attacked both legal members in the match to cause a no contest and stand tall.
Result
Axel and Dallas vs. Dawson and Wilder goes to a no contest
Grade
C
Analysis
This worked as it needed to, but it would have been more interesting if we got more of a match first. The B-Team have not been given much time to deliver yet, and The Revival might the team to bring out their best. For now, it seems the immediate plan is a triple threat for the tag titles.
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman Sit Down for Interviews
Earlier in the night, Reigns was interviewed by Corey Graves. Despite prodding questions about The Man's popularity in WWE, the focus was on how Reigns was ready to fight The Beast and finally conquer.
Paul Heyman was interviewed by Renee Young, completely distraught with bloodshot eyes. He tried his best to answer questions but seemed distracted before making a clear declaration that Lesnar would violently destroy Reigns regardless of his connection to Heyman.
Grade
A-
Analysis
This segment continued the surprising story of humanizing Heyman while making Lesnar more of a heel. The Advocate cut one of his best promos in a while, not relying on his classic style, putting over the situation and how dangerous the Universal champion is.
Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. The Riott Squad
The Riott Squad managed to isolate Bayley with Sarah Logan especially dominating with her power. Despite an impactful diving facebuster, Liv Morgan could not stop Bayley from finally getting the hot tag to Sasha Banks.
Just when it looked like the heels were on the ropes, a hooded figure took out Bayley, revealing herself to be a returning Ruby Riott. The distraction allowed Logan to roll up Banks for three.
Result
Logan and Morgan def. Bayley and Banks by pinfall
Grade
B
Analysis
This tag team match was fairly basic but had high energy throughout with The Riott Squad doing an impressive job of diversifying their isolating tactics. Moreover, it was an impactful segment thanks to the return of Riott.
The squad leader is one of Raw's best female wrestlers, and her time away made her stable seem completely ineffective. Her return makes this feud far more interesting.
Ronda Rousey vs. Alicia Fox
Charly Caruso interview Alexa Bliss and Alicia Fox with Fox bragging about the damage she did to The Baddest Woman on the Planet. Ronda Rousey did not seem fazed and only got more aggressive whenever Fox landed a shot on her in their match before locking in the armbar for the win.
Afterward, she was interviewed about her first win on Raw, and Bliss tried to attack only to be sent right to the floor. Rousey then declared she would take the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam.
Result
Rousey def. Fox by submission
Grade
B
Analysis
This was more a glorified squash than anything, but it worked overall to establish just how dangerous Rousey can be. She made quick work of Fox and did not give a second thought to Bliss trying to attack her.
This was the right way to end the night even if it was not all that excited as it established just how big this upcoming match will be. The Baddest Woman on the Planet is focused, and it seems impossible that The Goddess will stop her.