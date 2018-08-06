WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 6

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

The August 6 edition of Monday Night Raw may have been 13 days away from SummerSlam 2018, but it was set to be a huge night thanks to the in-ring television debut of Ronda Rousey. The Baddest Woman on the Planet was expected to take out her pent-up aggression on Alicia Fox.

After Brock Lesnar's attack on Kurt Angle and Paul Heyman last week, the only man expected to speak on the situation was Roman Reigns, who will soon be fighting The Beast Incarnate once again for the WWE Universal Championship.

Other confirmed matches on this card included The Revival challenging the Raw tag team champions The B-Team, Bobby Roode finally getting his hands on the bully Mojo Rawley and Bayley and Sasha Banks once more teaming to take down The Riott Squad.

While this may have not been the most stacked card on paper before the night began, it had serious potential to jump start Raw's momentum toward one of the biggest nights in WWE. SummerSlam is so close, and every show counts at this point to build up the Biggest Party of the Summer.