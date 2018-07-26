NBA Metrics 101: Who Ya Got, Warriors Starting 5 or 5 No. 1 Picks?

2 of 6

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors: Klay Thompson (4.38)

The Top Picks: Andrew Wiggins (0.53)

Klay Thompson's score easily outpaces Andrew Wiggins' (the only legitimate 2 drafted in the top slot who's still active), which is even more impressive because it still sells the Golden State guard well short. Metrics such as RPM and TPA don't accurately evaluate the shooting guard's defense because he doesn't rebound well, rack up steals, block plenty of shots or tower above other players at his position. He's the rare player who fits that profile and still plays excellent defense, which the numbers aren't designed to handle.

ESPN.com's Kevin Pelton has more:

"Players with box-score defensive stats like Thompson's are typically poor defenders, so his defensive box plus-minus rating is far worse than league average. That rating is similar to the one RPM uses as a starting point to rate players, which means it's beginning with the assumption that the Golden State defense is succeeding in spite of Thompson rather than because of him.

"The lack of steals suggests that Thompson's defense is probably somewhat overrated, since these contributions tend to be undervalued in favor of one-on-one defense by most observers. Still, this isn't a case like Avery Bradley, in which elite individual defense doesn't seem to be translating at the team level. Thompson is clearly a very good defender, just in a way that's difficult to measure for a system designed to provide the best estimate for all players and not unusual cases like him."

And yet, even with the metrics working against him, Thompson has a clear-cut advantage. Wiggins, no matter how many points he scores on a nightly basis, has been a negative for the Minnesota Timberwolves, dragging down the team's ceiling with his volume-shooting habits and inability to contribute in any other facet of the game.

His national reputation remains somewhat palatable because points per game is the most glamorous of all statistics, the one most easily cited by casual fans. But even if we assumed he wasn't a detractor when rebounding or attempting to distribute, his woeful defense would drag down his overall profile.

Consider this: FiveThirtyEight.com's CARMELO projection system forecasts Wiggins breaking his two-year trend of negative wins above replacement to earn a meager 1.4 WAR. And to clarify, Nate Silver wrote the following in an explanation of this model, referring to the players who Wiggins is falling below: "A replacement-level player, in theory, is someone who is freely or cheaply available, e.g. a G League player or someone signed to a contract for the league-minimum salary."

Thompson, meanwhile, has no such issues. His 4.0 WAR in 2017-18 was his lowest score in the last three years, and that still easily outpaces even the most generous developments for Wiggins. This position is a blowout.

Advantage: Golden State