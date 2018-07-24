WWE Evolution 2018: Dream Matches for 1st-Ever All Women's PPV

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

On Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Stephanie McMahon announced the revolution would continue with the first ever women-only pay-per-view on October 28, dubbed Evolution.

While the event is still months away, McMahon noted the PPV would feature women’s Superstars from the past, present and future of the company, kicking the WWE Universe’s dream match-making minds into hyperdrive.

Here are just some of the many dream matches the company could produce in October to make Evolution a historical event that lives up to the hype.

Ronda Rousey vs. Lita

Right now, the biggest female athlete on the WWE roster is Ronda Rousey. While having her stand toe-to-toe with a current Superstar would make for a memorable moment, Rousey taking on a legend like Lita would be a wrestling career-defining moment for the former UFC champion.

Rousey has made her mark in mixed martial arts and Hollywood, but she is still earning her stripes in wrestling. Just as a legend like Mick Foley put over the next generation of wrestlers, Lita could help Rousey earn even more credibility by letting her beat a legend.

Lita proved at the women’s Royal Rumble that she can still go in the ring, and with the mainstream focus on a star of Rousey’s caliber, the matchup between the two athletes would be worthy of the main event slot on any PPV.

Charlotte vs. Beth Phoenix

Physically, there are few women in the history of wrestling who can face off against Charlotte and claim they have any true advantage. One of the women who could easily overpower Charlotte would be Beth Phoenix.

As the Glamazon, Phoenix was one of the most truly dominant women to ever step into a WWE ring, but she has never faced anyone as naturally gifted as Charlotte. The subsequent battle would be a physical war more akin to the matches seen in women’s promotions in Japan than what fans are accustomed to witnessing in the United States.

While Charlotte could put on a technical masterpiece with other legends or current wrestlers, the match against Phoenix would devolve into a straight-up fight, which is exactly what the WWE Universe wants from a dream match.

Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch vs Asuka

With Charlotte occupied against Beth Phoenix, Asuka and Becky Lynch are the two biggest names on the SmackDown brand. With the blue brand putting its women’s title on the line at Evolution, Lynch and Asuka should challenge each other and a legend in a Triple Threat match.

What better legend to add than Trish Stratus?

Whether Stratus is the same in-ring worker she was while active or not, she would be stepping into the ring with two of the most talented wrestlers in the company right now. Asuka and Lynch could easily help tell a story that makes Stratus look just as good in 2018 as she did during the prime of her career.

Regardless of whether Asuka or Lynch walked out of Evolution with the SmackDown Women’s Championship, the credibility of stepping into the ring with a legend like Stratus would help build the aura of both current Superstars.

Nia Jax vs. Kharma

In wrestling, the term “hoss” was made popular by WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross. He used it positively to describe large, powerful and unstoppable performers.

Nia Jax vs. Kharma would be a hoss battle.

As much as Charlotte vs. Beth Phoenix would turn into a brawl, the matchup most likely to turn into a fist fight that focuses more on brutality instead of technique would be Nia Jax vs. Kharma. As two of the most powerful women in wrestling history, the resulting bout could get uncomfortably intense, like Stan Hansen vs. Vader.

Nia Jax vs. Kharma wouldn’t be a long match, but it would prove the women could do traditional hoss fights as well as any big man in the business.

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley

While the WWE Universe has seen Sasha Banks vs. Bayley before, they haven’t watched the two women square off on the main roster the way they did in NXT during what is considered to be one of the best wrestling feuds of the last decade.

On the main roster, both Banks and Bayley have been positioned poorly. With an entire PPV dedicated to the success of women’s wrestling, what better way to highlight the strides than by giving these two women the storyline and proper character development to create something magical?

Add in the Raw Women’s Championship, and this would be the cherry on the Evolution sundae.

