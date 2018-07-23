NBA Trade Rumors: Mavericks Move Johnathan Motley to Clippers in 3-Player Deal

Bart Young/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers acquired Johnathan Motley and the rights to Renaldas Seibutis from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for the draft rights to Maarty Leunen and $50,000, according to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Per that report, Motley will sign a two-way contract and play for the G League's Agua Caliente Clippers.

Motley, 23, appeared in 11 games for the Mavericks last season, averaging 8.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 16.0 minutes per contest. He played well for the G League's Texas Legends, meanwhile, posting 22.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest in 34 games.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, Motley's acquisition likely means that Tyrone Wallace won't be retained, as the Clippers currently have three players on two-way contracts in Motley, Wallace and Angel Delgado. NBA teams can have a maximum of two such contracts.

Under a two-way deal, a player can spend up to 45 days with their NBA team and the remainder of the season with a G League squad.

Seibutis, 33, has spent the large majority of his professional career in Europe, while Leunen, 32, has spent his entire career overseas. Neither are likely to appear in the NBA.