NBA Trade Rumors: Mavericks Move Johnathan Motley to Clippers in 3-Player Deal

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 8: Johnathan Motley #6 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots a free throw during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on July 8, 2018 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bart Young/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers acquired Johnathan Motley and the rights to Renaldas Seibutis from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for the draft rights to Maarty Leunen and $50,000, according to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Per that report, Motley will sign a two-way contract and play for the G League's Agua Caliente Clippers.

Motley, 23, appeared in 11 games for the Mavericks last season, averaging 8.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 16.0 minutes per contest. He played well for the G League's Texas Legends, meanwhile, posting 22.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest in 34 games.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, Motley's acquisition likely means that Tyrone Wallace won't be retained, as the Clippers currently have three players on two-way contracts in Motley, Wallace and Angel Delgado. NBA teams can have a maximum of two such contracts.

Under a two-way deal, a player can spend up to 45 days with their NBA team and the remainder of the season with a G League squad.

Seibutis, 33, has spent the large majority of his professional career in Europe, while Leunen, 32, has spent his entire career overseas. Neither are likely to appear in the NBA.

Related

    B/R POWER 50: The Most Influential People in Sports 👊

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B/R POWER 50: The Most Influential People in Sports 👊

    Bleacherreport
    via Bleacherreport

    Philly's Meek Mill Tells His Full Story

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Philly's Meek Mill Tells His Full Story

    Rembert Browne
    via Bleacherreport

    Report: Melo to Sign with Rockets

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Melo to Sign with Rockets

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    The Young King Is Coming for the Throne 🕷

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Young King Is Coming for the Throne 🕷

    DAVID GARDNER
    via Bleacherreport