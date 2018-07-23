Johnny Manziel's New Coach Mike Sherman: Didn't Make Trade to Leave Him on Bench

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

A day after trading for quarterback Johnny Manziel, Montreal Alouettes head coach Mike Sherman suggested that Manziel could potentially make his first start for the team Thursday.

"We didn't bring him here to have him sit on the bench..." Sherman said, per the CFL. "We will see how the week plays out."

