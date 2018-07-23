Johnny Manziel's New Coach Mike Sherman: Didn't Make Trade to Leave Him on Bench

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2018

HAMILTON, ON - JULY 19: Johnny Manziel #2 of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats warms up prior to action against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a CFL game at Tim Hortons Field on July 19, 2018 in Hamilton, Ontario,Canada. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
Claus Andersen/Getty Images

A day after trading for quarterback Johnny ManzielMontreal Alouettes head coach Mike Sherman suggested that Manziel could potentially make his first start for the team Thursday.

"We didn't bring him here to have him sit on the bench..." Sherman said, per the CFL. "We will see how the week plays out."

                               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

