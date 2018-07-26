Big3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 27 Broadcast

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Big3 is heading outside of the United States for the first time this season for Week 6, as it heads north to Toronto, Canada.

Local basketball fans will have to wait until the fall to see newly acquired Toronto Raptors player Kawhi Leonard suit up, but until then, they can catch teams like the undefeated 3 Headed Monsters take on the Ball Hogs at Scotiabank Arena.

During Week 5 in Miami, the Ghost Ballers failed to win their first game, falling 51-40 to Tri-State. Led by David Hawkins' double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds and Amar'e Stoudemire's 10 points, Tri-State successfully bounced back from their first loss to advance to 4-1.

In Toronto, the team to watch will be the Killer 3s, who kept their playoff hopes alive with a 50-38 win over the Hogs. Led by Stephen Jackson's game-high 22 points and 8 rebounds, the Killer 3s improved to 2-3 and are just one game behind 3's Company.

The first round of the playoffs starts on August 17 in Dallas, and only the top four seeds will earn berths, so the final three weeks of regular-season play will be interesting.

Big3 Week 6 Schedule

Date: Friday, July 27

Start time: 6 p.m. (local time)

TV: FS1

Live stream: Opening game on Facebook Watch; final three on Fox Sports Go and FoxSports.com

Games

Ball Hogs vs. 3 Headed Monsters

Killer 3s vs. Power

3's Company vs. Tri-State

Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers

Team Rosters

3 Headed Monsters

Head Coach: Gary Payton

Rashard Lewis

Reggie Evans

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf

Kwame Brown

Salim Stoudamire

Qyntel Woods

Jamario Moon

3's Company

Head Coach: Michael Cooper

Dermarr Johnson

Baron Davis

Drew Gooden

Andre Emmett

Jason Maxiell

Derrick Byars

Ball Hogs

Head Coach: Rick Barry

Brian Scalabrine

Josh Childress

DeShawn Stevenson

Andre Owens

Corsley Edwards

Jermaine Taylor

Ghost Ballers

Head Coach: George Gervin

Mike Bibby

Ricky Davis

Carlos Boozer

Marcus Banks

Lee Nailon

Mario West

Killer 3s

Head Coach: Charles Oakley

Chauncey Billups

Metta World Peace

Stephen Jackson

Alan Anderson

Ryan Hollins

Mike James

Power

Head Coach: Nancy Lieberman

Corey Maggette

Cuttino Mobley

Glen Davis

Ryan Gomes

Quentin Richardson

Chris Andersen

Tri-State

Head Coach: Julius Erving

Jermaine O'Neal

Amar'e Stoudemire

Nate Robinson

David Hawkins

Bonzi Wells

Robert Hite

Trilogy

Head Coach: Rick Mahorn

Kenyon Martin

Al Harrington

Rashad McCants

James White

Dion Glover

Dahntay Jones

Ball Hogs (1-4) vs. 3 Headed Monsters (5-0)

3 Headed Monsters just keep on rolling. Even without Rashard Lewis, they were able to stave off defeat behind the first-ever game-winning four-pointer by Jamario Moon. They have already clinched a playoff spot and will be looking to remain perfect in Toronto.

Ball Hogs only have one win and will be eliminated from the postseason if they lose and 3's Company pull out the win over Tri-State. Look for Andre Owens, who had a big game in Miami with 14 points, to come up big along with Josh Childress, who had 10 points and four blocked shots in Week 5.

Killer 3s (2-3) vs. Power (4-1)

Killer 3s will be looking to build on Week 5's win to try to move up to the fourth spot in the standings. Co-captain Jackson had a breakout game against the Hogs and should be motivated to have a repeat performance. "We needed this win," Jackson said. "This'll get us back in the hunt."

With a win in Toronto, Power can clinch a playoff berth. Corey Maggette, who averages 19.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, will try to lead his team to victory and assure they will be playing after Week 8. He'll get help from Cuttino Mobley and Ricky Davis, who finished with 12 and 10 points in Week 5, respectively.

