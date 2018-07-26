Big3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 27 Broadcast

Big3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 27 BroadcastJuly 26, 2018
The Big3 is heading outside of the United States for the first time this season for Week 6, as it heads north to Toronto, Canada.
Local basketball fans will have to wait until the fall to see newly acquired Toronto Raptors player Kawhi Leonard suit up, but until then, they can catch teams like the undefeated 3 Headed Monsters take on the Ball Hogs at Scotiabank Arena.
During Week 5 in Miami, the Ghost Ballers failed to win their first game, falling 51-40 to Tri-State. Led by David Hawkins' double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds and Amar'e Stoudemire's 10 points, Tri-State successfully bounced back from their first loss to advance to 4-1.
In Toronto, the team to watch will be the Killer 3s, who kept their playoff hopes alive with a 50-38 win over the Hogs. Led by Stephen Jackson's game-high 22 points and 8 rebounds, the Killer 3s improved to 2-3 and are just one game behind 3's Company.
The first round of the playoffs starts on August 17 in Dallas, and only the top four seeds will earn berths, so the final three weeks of regular-season play will be interesting.
Big3 Week 6 Schedule
Date: Friday, July 27
Start time: 6 p.m. (local time)
TV: FS1
Live stream: Opening game on Facebook Watch; final three on Fox Sports Go and FoxSports.com
Games
Ball Hogs vs. 3 Headed Monsters
Killer 3s vs. Power
3's Company vs. Tri-State
Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers
Team Rosters
3 Headed Monsters
Head Coach: Gary Payton
Rashard Lewis
Reggie Evans
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf
Kwame Brown
Salim Stoudamire
Qyntel Woods
Jamario Moon
3's Company
Head Coach: Michael Cooper
Dermarr Johnson
Baron Davis
Drew Gooden
Andre Emmett
Jason Maxiell
Derrick Byars
Ball Hogs
Head Coach: Rick Barry
Brian Scalabrine
Josh Childress
DeShawn Stevenson
Andre Owens
Corsley Edwards
Jermaine Taylor
Ghost Ballers
Head Coach: George Gervin
Mike Bibby
Ricky Davis
Carlos Boozer
Marcus Banks
Lee Nailon
Mario West
Killer 3s
Head Coach: Charles Oakley
Chauncey Billups
Metta World Peace
Stephen Jackson
Alan Anderson
Ryan Hollins
Mike James
Power
Head Coach: Nancy Lieberman
Corey Maggette
Cuttino Mobley
Glen Davis
Ryan Gomes
Quentin Richardson
Chris Andersen
Tri-State
Head Coach: Julius Erving
Jermaine O'Neal
Amar'e Stoudemire
Nate Robinson
David Hawkins
Bonzi Wells
Robert Hite
Trilogy
Head Coach: Rick Mahorn
Kenyon Martin
Al Harrington
Rashad McCants
James White
Dion Glover
Dahntay Jones
Ball Hogs (1-4) vs. 3 Headed Monsters (5-0)
3 Headed Monsters just keep on rolling. Even without Rashard Lewis, they were able to stave off defeat behind the first-ever game-winning four-pointer by Jamario Moon. They have already clinched a playoff spot and will be looking to remain perfect in Toronto.
Ball Hogs only have one win and will be eliminated from the postseason if they lose and 3's Company pull out the win over Tri-State. Look for Andre Owens, who had a big game in Miami with 14 points, to come up big along with Josh Childress, who had 10 points and four blocked shots in Week 5.
Killer 3s (2-3) vs. Power (4-1)
Killer 3s will be looking to build on Week 5's win to try to move up to the fourth spot in the standings. Co-captain Jackson had a breakout game against the Hogs and should be motivated to have a repeat performance. "We needed this win," Jackson said. "This'll get us back in the hunt."
With a win in Toronto, Power can clinch a playoff berth. Corey Maggette, who averages 19.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, will try to lead his team to victory and assure they will be playing after Week 8. He'll get help from Cuttino Mobley and Ricky Davis, who finished with 12 and 10 points in Week 5, respectively.
Stats according to Big3.com.
