Report: Juventus Eyeing PSG's Adrien Rabiot in Free Transfer Next Summer

Juventus are reportedly attempting to convince Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot to see out the final year of his contract at the Parc des Princes and join the Old Lady for free next summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato), Rabiot, 23, has been heavily linked with Barcelona this summer, but the La Liga champions are close to looking elsewhere as an agreement is not forthcoming between the two clubs.

Barca need to bolster their midfield after the recent departures of Andres Iniesta and Paulinho, so they are not likely to be happy for negotiations over Rabiot to be drawn out much longer.

If the Catalans walk away it will strengthen Juve's position as they attempt to secure Rabiot's signing in a year's time.

The Frenchman has been at PSG since joining their youth setup in 2010, while he made his senior debut in 2012.

He has won four Ligue 1 titles in Paris and become an increasingly important figure in the first team.

It is understandable why such high-profile clubs as Juve and Barca should be interested in him.

Rabiot has arguably yet to live up to his potential but, at just 23, still has much room for improvement, and the attributes he has at his disposal are impressive.

He is a metronomic passer of the ball and can dictate play from the middle of the park, so he has the ability to become a key player at either the Camp Nou or Juventus Stadium.