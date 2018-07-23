Report: Barcelona Disrupt Malcom's Roma Transfer After Bordeaux Announced Deal

NICOLAS TUCAT/Getty Images

Bordeaux have reportedly reneged on their deal with AS Roma regarding star forward Malcom, denying the Brazilian permission to travel to Italy as Barcelona have offered the club better terms.

In a dramatic twist, the club has now canceled his travel plans, even though Roma fans were already gathering at the airport to welcome him on Monday, per the Italian press (h/t Mirror's Jake Polden).

Get French Football News shared this image of those fans:

Per the report, Bordeaux and Roma both announced a deal worth over £30 million had been agreed earlier on Monday.

Barcelona have now offered the French side significantly better terms, causing them to go back on their word:

Unsurprisingly, the reports were not well received on social media, with both Bordeaux and Barcelona taking plenty of criticism. Even the Catalan fans warned their own club this could turn out badly:

Malcom was one of Ligue 1's top breakout performers last season, leading to plenty of transfer speculation regarding the 21-year-old. The reported transfer fee of just over £30 million was seen as solid value for Roma, who have targeted younger signings all summer long.

With Ante Coric and Justin Kluivert already on the books, Malcom would have completed an excellent summer for the Giallorossi and their director Monchi. Instead, it now appears Barcelona are getting involved, although it's unclear whether the player would be open to such a move.