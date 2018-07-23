Report: Barcelona Disrupt Malcom's Roma Transfer After Bordeaux Announced Deal

Report: Barcelona Disrupt Malcom's Roma Transfer After Bordeaux Announced DealJuly 23, 2018
Bordeaux have reportedly reneged on their deal with AS Roma regarding star forward Malcom, denying the Brazilian permission to travel to Italy as Barcelona have offered the club better terms.
In a dramatic twist, the club has now canceled his travel plans, even though Roma fans were already gathering at the airport to welcome him on Monday, per the Italian press (h/t Mirror's Jake Polden).
Get French Football News shared this image of those fans:
Get French Football News @GFFN
Unbelievable - AS Roma fans were waiting at the airport to welcome Malcom & now he's stuck in Bordeaux as Barcelona enter into 11th hour negotiations. (@Guillaumemp) https://t.co/sDQeZfhJaf
Per the report, Bordeaux and Roma both announced a deal worth over £30 million had been agreed earlier on Monday.
Barcelona have now offered the French side significantly better terms, causing them to go back on their word:
Get French Football News @GFFN
Breaking | Bordeaux have received a "much better" offer from an intermediary authorised to negotiate on behalf of Barcelona for Malcom than what AS Roma are offering, according to the reliable @Mth_Adrien.
Get French Football News @GFFN
Barcelona have this evening made a €41m + bonuses offer for Bordeaux winger Malcom, who was due to undergo an AS Roma medical tomorrow but has now been told to remain in France - full story https://t.co/8zhiaMXmnn
Unsurprisingly, the reports were not well received on social media, with both Bordeaux and Barcelona taking plenty of criticism. Even the Catalan fans warned their own club this could turn out badly:
Rafael Hernández @RafaelH117
I rate Malcom, he’s a fine footballer and had a wonderful season for Bordeaux, but also think Barça are doing this out of spite for Roma and the embarrassment suffered in the Champions League last season.
Malcom was one of Ligue 1's top breakout performers last season, leading to plenty of transfer speculation regarding the 21-year-old. The reported transfer fee of just over £30 million was seen as solid value for Roma, who have targeted younger signings all summer long.
With Ante Coric and Justin Kluivert already on the books, Malcom would have completed an excellent summer for the Giallorossi and their director Monchi. Instead, it now appears Barcelona are getting involved, although it's unclear whether the player would be open to such a move.
