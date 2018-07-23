Dirk Nowitzki Returns to Mavs for Record-Breaking 21st Season

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJuly 23, 2018

  1. Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family

  2. Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural

  3. Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party?

  4. Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️

  5. LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18

  6. 15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft

  7. 2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1

  8. Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps

  9. Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester

  10. Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer

  11. New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style

  12. Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland

  13. 'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today

  14. Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again

  15. Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral

  16. Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀

  17. 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever

  18. Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames

Right Arrow Icon

Dirk Nowitzki is breaking even more records. Who is he surpassing to become the first to play on the same team for 21 seasons? Watch above to watch Nowitzki make history. 

Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    B/R POWER 50: The Most Influential People in Sports 👊

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B/R POWER 50: The Most Influential People in Sports 👊

    Bleacherreport
    via Bleacherreport

    Philly's Meek Mill Tells His Full Story

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Philly's Meek Mill Tells His Full Story

    Rembert Browne
    via Bleacherreport

    Report: Melo to Sign with Rockets

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Melo to Sign with Rockets

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    The Young King Is Coming for the Throne 🕷

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Young King Is Coming for the Throne 🕷

    DAVID GARDNER
    via Bleacherreport