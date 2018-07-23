Juventus Transfer News: Mattia Caldara Exit Rumours Continue; Dortmund Linked

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly offered Juventus €35 million to sign promising centre-back Mattia Caldara, who has also been linked with Chelsea.

According to CalcioMercato.com's Fabrizio Romano (via Sam Wilson), Dortmund have made it clear they will continue to push for the 24-year-old if the Bianconeri reject their current offer. Juventus are said to value Caldara at €45 million.

