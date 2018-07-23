Juventus Transfer News: Mattia Caldara Exit Rumours Continue; Dortmund Linked

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2018

NICE, FRANCE - JUNE 01: Mattia Caldara of Italy in action during the International Friendly match between France and Italy at Allianz Riviera Stadium on June 1, 2018 in Nice, France. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly offered Juventus €35 million to sign promising centre-back Mattia Caldara, who has also been linked with Chelsea.

According to CalcioMercato.com's Fabrizio Romano (via Sam Wilson), Dortmund have made it clear they will continue to push for the 24-year-old if the Bianconeri reject their current offer. Juventus are said to value Caldara at €45 million.

        

